Meghan Markle's Latest Photo Angers the United Kingdom and Creates a Problem for Harry

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of controversy. A photograph showing her disembarking from a private jet has sparked a flurry of criticism. The image was taken in California after her return from Canada, where she had been joining Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile Harry remained in the country to attend the final events of the tournament, Meghan chose to return alone to her home in Montecito, a detail that did not go unnoticed.

An Image That Has caused Outrage

Her arrival in a luxurious private plane has caused outrage, especially due to the carbon footprint and the apparent contradiction with her environmentalist discourse. The high cost of the trip and the polluting emissions have angered many, especially because the Duchess of Sussex has been recognized in the past as a reference in environmental causes. Her flight from Canada to California would have caused more than six tons (5.4 metric tons) of CO₂, which has been pointed out as a contradiction with her discourse.

The outrage has grown even more upon learning that the journey included a 30-minute stopover in Seattle before landing in Santa Barbara. Many wonder why she did not opt for a commercial flight if she is truly committed to sustainability.

Luxury, Emissions, and a Mysterious Stopover

The private flight in which Meghan returned to California, a Bombardier CL-600, is valued at 9 million euros and has a capacity for ten passengers. According to estimates, the cost of the journey ranged between 21,000 and 30,000 euros.

Besides the expense, the environmental impact of the flight has been one of the most criticized points. It is estimated that the plane burned about 800 gallons (3,028 liters) of fuel and emitted more than six tons (5.4 metric tons) of CO₂, equivalent to the weight of an elephant.

The controversy not only focuses on the pollution but also on the stopover in Seattle, for which no explanations have been given. The reason for this stop remains a mystery, which has led to speculation about whether it was a private meeting or a simple refueling.

The Debate Over Meghan Markle's Consistency

This situation has reopened the debate about the consistency between the Sussexes' environmental activism and their actions. In 2021, the couple was awarded as an ecological reference, which makes these types of decisions even more questioned by public opinion.

On social media, users have pointed out Meghan's apparent contradiction in speaking about sustainability while resorting to highly polluting means of transportation. "It's hard to take them seriously when they do the opposite of what they preach," commented a user on one of the posts about the topic.

For now, neither Meghan nor her team have replied to the criticism. However, the debate continues to grow, and many wonder if this new controversy will affect the public image of the Duchess of Sussex.