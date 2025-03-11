Kate Middleton Makes Meghan Markle Forgotten with a Message to Lady Di

Commonwealth Day is one of the most important dates for the British Royal Family. Their appearance at Westminster Abbey comes just days after the premiere of Meghan Markle's docuseries, "With Love, Meghan". Kate Middleton's style, full of references to historical figures like Diana of Wales and Elizabeth II, has diverted all attention toward her.

This event is celebrated to remember the countries that are part of the Commonwealth, although currently some are fighting for independence. The Royal Family gathered for this multicultural event with a religious service. Although Kate couldn't attend the event in 2024 due to cancer, this year she has returned and hasn't left anyone indifferent.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Marta Nogueira

A Style with Nods to the Royal Past

Kate Middleton chose a red coat by designer Catherine Walker, known for her elegant and timeless designs. This coat, which the princess had already worn on other occasions, stands out for its A-line cut and a bow at the neckline. The Princess of Wales has demonstrated, once again, that she prefers to choose garments that bring her elegance and a sophisticated air.

The look was complemented with red heels by Gianvito Rossi, a matching clutch by Emmy London, and a pillbox hat. However, the true protagonist of the style was the pearl choker necklace that Kate Middleton wore. The chosen piece was a nod to both Elizabeth II and Diana of Wales, who also wore it on special occasions.

Kate Middleton's Double Tribute to Diana of Wales and Elizabeth II

This pearl necklace, made by Garrard, is composed of four strands of Japanese stones and a central piece full of diamonds. In addition to its link with Queen Elizabeth II, the necklace has significant sentimental value for the Royal Family, as Lady Di wore it at several key events. The combination with the Bahrain diamond and pearl earrings turned Kate's look into a clear tribute to the two most influential women of the British Crown.

This touch of distinction and respect for Royal history did not go unnoticed. The ensemble chosen by Kate Middleton marked a triumphant return to official events, placing her in the spotlight and eclipsing other headlines.

The Princess of Wales expressed, not long ago, being somewhat upset because the public focused more on her looks than on her work. However, she has once again eclipsed the spotlight with her choice of attire due to the enormous significance of the pieces chosen. Moreover, she has managed to refocus attention on her and the Royal Family, diverting the attention that Meghan Markle was garnering with her recent premiere.