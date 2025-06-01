Jorge Javier Vázquez destroys Montoya by dropping the biggest bomb about 'SV'

Jorge Javier Vázquez has taken advantage of the fact that Supervivientes is already in its final stretch to open up about Montoya. The host, who a few months ago admitted that he wanted to have a boyfriend like the Andalusian, has now once again assessed the contestant. While he explained that Montoya still amuses him a lot, he also admitted that he understands "those who are a bit fed up with him."

Even so, the one from Badalona focuses on what the survivor has offered. Vázquez, far from stopping there, goes further and encourages the audience to accompany Montoya "in the process of assimilating everything he has experienced" this year.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Vázquez denied that when Montoya arrived at Supervivientes "he was going to burn out as a character, since he had come to television to stay." A statement that, in light of his words, he still seems to keep. For the communicator, the Andalusian is "a passport to happiness, a step toward the rainbow, a perpetual party favor."

jorge javier vázquez shows understanding toward those who are tired of Montoya

Television-wise, Jorge Javier was won over by Montoya from the very first moment. "He has that something that captivates," he stated after Montoya became known on La Isla de las Tentaciones. Now, several months later, the host understands those who are already tired of the character.

That is not his case, since Jorge Javier continues to show his preference for Anita Williams's ex. Despite everything mentioned above, contrary to what many might think, the former host of Sálvame made it clear that he doesn't have a favorite for the final of Supervivientes.

| Mediaset

According to him, there is still "a lot of game left." The Catalan keeps that as of today, names like Damián Quintero and Pelayo Díaz could win the prize.

He has also had words of support for them. In the case of Damián, Vázquez acknowledges that he has been "pleasantly surprised" by him. According to him, instead of hiding, the karateka has decided to take risks and participate in the reality show's dynamics: "I appreciate it."

jorge javier vázquez already explained what he feels for Montoya at the beginning of Supervivientes

As for the Asturian designer, whom Jorge Javier has described as "intelligent," he highlighted that he has given his all in the challenges. He also valued the fact that he has been able to overcome the difficulties of living together since the beginning of Supervivientes.

No matter who the winner is, the host of Hay una cosa que te quiero decir is also a fervent defender of the small screen. Contrary to those who believe it is dead, the Catalan is emphatic: "It's more alive than ever. Blessed television that has brought Montoya into our lives," he stated.

| Telecinco

It will be necessary to wait a few more weeks to see if Montoya wins the prize. Shortly after, it will also be seen whether there is a place for him on television or if, on the contrary, the character fades away.