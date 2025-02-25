Jesús Calleja Receives a Very Important Message From Iker Jiménez: 'it's a Great…'

Hours before his last adventure airs on television, Jesús Calleja has received an anticipated and important message from his colleague Iker Jiménez. "It's a great surprise," assured the host of Cuarto Milenio before Mediaset España's audience.

After weeks of promotion, the adventurer and host of Planeta Calleja is about to experience one of the most extraordinary experiences of his life: a trip to space.

| Prime Video

This Tuesday, February 25, at 3:45 p.m., Jesús Calleja and the rest of the crew will take off from one of the desert areas of Texas, United States. They will do so aboard the New Shepard rocket, belonging to the company Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos.

With this mission, he will become the third Spaniard to travel to space, following in the footsteps of the famous astronauts Pedro Duque and Miguel López-Alegría. Something that, as he himself has confessed, makes him especially excited: "Since I can remember, I've always wanted to be an astronaut."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

As expected, in recent days, Jesús Calleja has received countless messages of support. However, the one that stood out the most was from his network colleague, Iker Jiménez.

This Sunday, February 23, during the last broadcast of Cuarto Milenio, the host didn't want to miss the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his friend and network colleague. He encouraged him to stay alert during his space journey.

Iker Jiménez Dedicates Words to Jesús Calleja Before His New Adventure

During the last broadcast of his program, and taking advantage of one of the night's central themes, Iker Jiménez wanted to send an important and revealing message to his colleague, Jesús Calleja.

"Since we've talked about depths... There's a whole world to discover and even more in space. And you know who's going to space, our dear colleague Jesús Calleja," assured the host of Cuarto Milenio.

| Mediaset

Additionally, after having spoken with him in person, Iker Jiménez shared with viewers one of the great pieces of advice he gave to Mediaset's most famous adventurer:

"I told him personally, he knows it. Be very alert on that absolutely legendary journey you're going to make and here at Mediaset we're very alert because it's a great surprise."

However, this is not the only tip Iker Jiménez shared with Jesús Calleja: "I told him he had to take the camera and keep a total watchful eye." According to him, these gadgets will be very useful during his space trip.

| Mediaset

"Who knows if the UFOs and drones that are invading the skies, according to so many recordings and images that reach Cuarto Milenio... Maybe you'll have the luck to see, apart from many wonders, those creatures or artifacts up close," he added.

Finally, Iker Jiménez didn't want to end his message without first congratulating Jesús Calleja on this great opportunity to make one of his biggest dreams come true. "We wish him the best and maybe on Horizonte we'll have the opportunity to connect with him," he concluded.

This mission, which can be followed live through Telecinco, is part of the project Calleja en el espacio, a docuseries made in collaboration with Mediaset España and Amazon Prime Video.

However, the first two episodes have been available on Prime Video since February 3. They delve into the beginnings of Jesús Calleja and how his fascination with space was born from childhood.