It's Official: Zarzuela Announces the Decision of King Felipe and Queen Letizia

Zarzuela has released and official the step that Felipe and Letizia have taken within the institution: confirming their communications director. From now on, José Gutiérrez will be in charge of directing all the information channels of the royal house.

In just one year, Camilo Villarino has achieved a complete renewal within the Zarzuela machinery. The latest change that has occurred is the definitive incorporation of Gutiérrez as communications director. A change approved by Felipe and Letizia who value the effort and work that Villarino is showing.

| TVE

Zarzuela Confirms Felipe and Letizia's Latest Step

Kings Felipe and Letizia set out to completely modify the perception that had been held until then of the Spanish monarchy. Their main objective was to break with everything and give Zarzuela a turn in line with the new times. To do this, they have relied on the help of Camilo Villarino, who has worked to achieve a complete renewal.

The latest thing that Zarzuela has just confirmed is the determination that Felipe and Letizia have made: confirming their communications director. Javier Gutiérrez had been working at the royal house for more than a decade, but Villarino's renewal plan was to find him a replacement.

| Casa Real

Finally, he has not achieved his purpose, and the kings have confirmed that Javier will definitively serve as communications director. A decision that reflects confidence in his management and work. Felipe VI and Letizia, in assessing his performance, consider that Gutiérrez has managed to consolidate efficient and strategic communication for Zarzuela.

Without going any further, Javier has been the right-hand man of the kings for years. As Monarquía Confidencial explains, he was one of the organizers of their wedding and assists Felipe and Letizia in official acts. This closeness has earned him the trust of the kings and a good relationship with them.

However, since Gutiérrez was part of the stage prior to Felipe and Letizia's proclamation, his continuity was called into question. Villarino's renewal aimed to reach all levels to clean up the institution's image after the emeritus's scandals. Hence, a possible replacement was sought.

Now, Zarzuela has confirmed that Felipe and Letizia have determined that Gutiérrez will keep his position as communications director.

Zarzuela Complies with Felipe and Letizia's Orders

The role of the communications director in the royal house is key to managing the institutional image and media relations. Gutiérrez has demonstrated skills to effectively coordinate the flow of both internal and external information. Additionally, he is responsible for the informational strategy in official events, ensuring that Zarzuela maintains its media presence and its relationship with the citizenry.

The decision to keep him at the helm of the royal house's communication demonstrates Felipe and Letizia's satisfaction with his work. For the official determination, the good relationship between Javier and the kings has been essential. If he did not manage to "establish common bonds," he would end up losing his position definitively.

| Europa Press

This has not been the case, as Javier has been, and is, one of the key pieces in the day-to-day life of the monarchs. He has emerged as an essential figure thanks to his proven experience in managing the institution's public image. Thus contributing to improving the opinion that the Spanish monarchy arouses, greatly damaged by Juan Carlos's scandals.

The royal house is not limited to traditional communication but also seeks to enhance digital interaction and the use of social media. Under Gutiérrez's direction, Zarzuela has achieved a greater presence on digital platforms, facilitating a more direct relationship with the public. This modernization of institutional communication allows the monarchy to remain close and relevant to the citizens.