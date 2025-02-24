Isabel Rábago Does Something Unthinkable With Telecinco's Bosses: 'absurdos Y Ridículos'

Weeks after her departure from Mediaset was confirmed, Isabel Rábago surprises with the latest impeccable gesture she has made toward Telecinco's bosses. The communicator has returned to social media to harshly criticize them: "They are writing the most absurd and ridiculous chapters."

A confession that originates from one of the posts that the official Algo Pasa TV account published on X this Sunday, February 23. In it, this news portal did not hesitate to harshly attack the Fuencarral company.

| Mediaset

These criticisms originate from the latest step taken by Mediaset España. According to what they themselves have verified, the production company Mandarina, a company affiliated with this audiovisual group, has registered the brand Algo Pasa.

"Wow, Mediaset. Besides stealing the work of other colleagues, are you also going to start doing it with brands? A month of silence that might come to an end. What a storm is brewing, dear ones!"

As expected, this publication has not gone unnoticed among the rest of the users of this social network. So much so that several of them have wanted to share their opinions on the matter.

However, there has been one comment that stood out above the rest: that of Isabel Rábago. Despite having remained silent during these weeks, she has not hesitated to label the latest moves by Telecinco's bosses as "absurd and ridiculous."

Isabel Rábago Surprises More Than One with the Latest Message She Has Dedicated to Her Former Telecinco Bosses

Upon hearing about this publication, Isabel Rábago did not think twice about sharing it with all her followers on the social network X. Moreover, as if that were not enough, the lawyer and communicator has harshly criticized her former Telecinco bosses:

"For several months now, the most absurd and ridiculous chapters of Mediaset are being written. It's all so absurd, it's all so mediocre... Well!"

| Mediaset

It was at the beginning of the year when all the alarms went off around Isabel Rábago, all upon confirming her unexpected and imminent dismissal from Telecinco.

According to El Confidencial Digital, despite being one of the most well-known faces of Vamos a ver, her name had been removed from its official list of collaborators. A gesture that, after more than a decade, marked the end of her career within Mediaset España.

| Mediaset

As expected, this information caused a great stir. So much so that, since then, several pieces of information related to Isabel Rábago's dismissal began to come to light.

For that reason, the former Telecinco collaborator had no choice but to issue a blunt statement through her Instagram profile. "In light of the false and serious accusations being spread in some media about my 'dismissal,' I have been forced to take legal action."

As Isabel Rábago continues to assert, "my professional career is the result of a lot of effort, without sponsors, without favoritism, without help from anyone."

Therefore, just like "the majority of those who have not been given anything," "my response has always been work. And always rowing in favor of the interests of all the production companies I have worked for at Mediaset," she added.