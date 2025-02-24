Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno, About to Do Something Important: 'four Little Months Left'

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno return to their social media with the most anticipated news about her pregnancy. Through a new and revealing post, both have assured that they are about to do something very important: "Four little months left to meet you".

There is no doubt that, despite how difficult last year was for her, this 2025 is going to be a very special year for the content creator. Not only will she enter her 30s, but she will also welcome her second child, the first within her marriage.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

Now, awaiting her baby's arrival, Isa Pantoja has returned to her Instagram profile with a new post. In it, Asraf Beno's wife has revealed the most anticipated news by all her followers: the beginning of her third trimester of pregnancy.

This Sunday, February 23, the content creator shared two photos of her outfit of the day. This outfit consists of white pants with a matching vest and jacket that revealed a budding belly.

Moreover, despite the good temperatures, Isa Pantoja completed this look with a white and blue faux leather jacket and a black bag. However, what has caught the most attention is the message she wrote alongside this post: "Four little months left to meet you".

Both Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno are already counting the days to see the face of their first child together. However, as the content creator revealed in her latest Instagram post, they still have four months left for the big day.

| Europa Press

As expected, the latest photos published by Isabel Pantoja's daughter have not gone unnoticed among the users of this social network. So much so that several of them have wanted to congratulate the couple on this sweet moment in their lives.

"Gorgeous and a very cute little belly. Hopefully, what comes is full of health and joy, regardless of the gender. It won't matter because, as you already know, you love a child madly," one of her followers wrote to Isa Pantoja.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

Additionally, Asraf Beno's wife has also taken to the stories of this social network with another revealing post. In it, the influencer wanted to show the latest gift she has received.

It is a gold-colored necklace with the word "mamá" in the center. A piece of jewelry that belongs to the 'Guapa' collection that her cousin Anabel has launched in collaboration with the jewelry brand Lueli Jewelry.

There is no doubt that there has always been a strong bond between Isa Pantoja and her cousin. That's why Asraf Beno's wife has not hesitated to support her cousin's project, now that she is going through one of the toughest stages of her life.