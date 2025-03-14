Gerard Piqué Can No Longer Silence Rumors About His Future: Clara Chía, Pointed Out

Gerard Piqué is once again in the eye of the storm, not only because of his personal life but also due to legal issues. A fact that puts the agreements established with his ex-partner, Shakira, on hold.

This Friday, the former footballer has to testify as a defendant in the SuperCopa case, a procedure that has disrupted the couple's plans. The agreement that had managed to stabilize his relationship with the singer, at least regarding the custody of their children, now seems to be faltering.

| Europa Press

Initially, Shakira and Piqué had reached an agreement during the singer's tour in Latin America. A pact that allowed the children to be with their father in Miami while she fulfilled her work commitments.

However, Gerard Piqué's summons by the judge has caused a new distance between the exes. The situation is further complicated when considering Shakira's tour, full of indirect references to her ex and his current partner, Clara Chía.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué Can No Longer Silence Rumors About His Future

According to Vanitatis, Piqué now has a professional goal that could affect the family dynamic. The president of the Kings League, after the commotion of recent months, seeks to expand his soccer project in America.

Miami emerges as a strategic point for his project, a move that promises to be key for his professional future. However, this expansion represents a problem in his personal life, as Clara Chía has not yet established any bond with Milan and Sasha.

| Europa Press

This fact has become a cornerstone in Piqué's new life. The situation with Clara and the little ones is practically nonexistent. As has been published, the children are fully aware of who Clara Chía is.

However, for the moment, there doesn't seem to be any interest in the young woman forging a relationship with the children. The former footballer knows that if he must be in Miami to continue with his project, he will do so alone or with the support of his parents.

Meanwhile, Shakira continues with her tour, which will soon take her to North America. Additionally, there is already talk of new dates in Asia and Europe. This way, the Colombian makes it clear that her career remains her priority, despite personal obstacles.