First Words from Carlota Corredera about Her Famous Controversy with Antonio Montero

Carlota Corredera premiered last Tentáculos, the new space on Canal Quickie that has arrived to replace Ni que fuéramos. The Galician introduced the audience to collaborator Arnau Martínez, who recently interviewed Antonio Montero on his podcast. "Then tell me what he said about me," Carlota suggested to her colleague, admitting she hadn't listened to the mentioned conversation.

It should be remembered that Antonio Montero, during his interview with Arnau Martínez, mentioned Carlota Corredera to explain what happened in 2021. At that time, the journalist asked the director of Sálvame to choose between her or the collaborator, a gesture that Montero didn't like, and he hasn't forgotten what happened. Faced with this dilemma, the husband of Maria Martín Blázquez decided to leave the Fuencarral network's space.

Carlota Corredera Says She Hasn't Listened to the Podcast in Which Antonio Montero Talks About Her

The controversy began when Montero defined Rocío Carrasco as a "bad mother," words that made Carlota Corredera explode. Subsequently, the presenter got up from her seat and went to the director's place. "I'm not going to continue working with Antonio Montero; if he stays on set, I'm leaving," she threatened bluntly.

The communicator explained that she wouldn't allow anyone to talk about her that way after everything that had been revealed in the documentary about Rocío Carrasco. "Well, I'm leaving," said the Madrilenian as he left the Sálvame set. "I appreciate it," Corredera reacted after learning of Antonio's decision to do so voluntarily.

After the paparazzi's departure, Corredera added: "It's over, this isn't a game, okay?" expressing again her disagreement with the collaborator's words.

It has been now, four years later, when Montero has recalled that unpleasant moment during his recent visit to Arnau Martínez's podcast Chico de revista.

The journalist opened up about his time on Sálvame: "I never felt very loved on the show," he revealed. He also explained that it was hard for him to speak because when he started to say something, everyone would shout at him. "There were so many egos, it was many roosters and hens in the same pen," he stated.

The Galician Kicked Antonio Montero Off the Set When He Called Rocío Carrasco a 'Bad Mother'

Carlota Corredera, a few months after that moment, revealed the reason for that reaction. The Galician referred to Rocío, who, according to her, had shown that she had suffered firsthand from vicarious violence.

"When there's still someone who calls her a bad mother... it hurt me as if they had said it to me," the presenter explained. Words with which Carlota justified a decision that was much discussed at the time and about which Antonio Montero recently spoke.