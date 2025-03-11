Strong Words from Laura Fa About the Real Anabel Pantoja on 'Espejo Público'

Laura Fa Leaves Espejo Público Audience Speechless After Her Latest Firm Words About the Real Anabel Pantoja. "She Creates Drama at the Slightest Thing," the Television Collaborator Has Asserted.

This Morning, the Antena 3 Program Has Dedicated Part of Its Más Espejo Section to Commenting on the Latest News Related to the Pantoja Clan. More Specifically, on Kiko Rivera's Participation in a Comedy Show.

During This Weekend, the DJ Attended a Monologue, a Moment in Which He Didn't Hesitate to Actively Participate in the Show. So Much So That He Had No Qualms About Getting on Stage to Undergo One of the Tests.

As They Have Recalled on the Espejo Público Set, the Attendees "Have to Keep Putting Phrases, and the Person Making the Joke Has to Use Them." In Fact, Kiko Even Called His Cousin, Which Managed to Upset the Influencer:

"What Are You Doing, Anabel? I'm Here, the Police Have Stopped Me. The Guy Started Confronting the Police, and I'm the Most Stressed in the World," the DJ Told Her.

Visibly Worried, Anabel Pantoja Responded with a Trembling Voice: "But What Do You Want Me to Do? But What Are They Going to Do, Are They Going to Take Him to Jail or What?" However, the Tension Decreased When David Rodríguez Told Her the Whole Truth.

As Expected, This Scene Has Not Gone Unnoticed Among the Espejo Público Collaborators. A Moment That Laura Fa Has Taken Advantage of to Expose the Real Anabel Pantoja.

Laura Fa Speaks Loud and Clear About the Real Anabel Pantoja on the 'Espejo Público' Set: "She Creates Drama at the Slightest Thing"

Despite It Being a Comedy Show, the Influencer Couldn't Help but Break Down After Hanging Up the Call with Her Cousin Kiko. Something That She Revealed Hours Later on Her Social Media.

However, Although She Has Admitted That Now "It's Not the Time Either," Laura Fa Has Had No Qualms About Exposing the Real Anabel Pantoja to the Viewers. "Anabel Is Never Calm, What Happens Is That She Creates Drama at the Slightest Thing," the Communicator Has Asserted.

Meanwhile, Gema López Has Asserted That She Understands the Content Creator's Reaction, as It Was a Scene That Could Have Been Real. "What Happens Is That Anabel Knows Her Cousin," the Co-Host of Espejo Público Has Asserted with Laughter.

At This Moment, When Laura Fa Was Emphasizing That "Anabel Seeks Drama Immediately," She Was Interrupted by One of Her Colleagues. "Let's Not Forget the Moment She Is in, That There Is Still an Open Investigation," She Has Asserted with Conviction.

"But, Lorena, the Reaction Would Be the Same Anyway," Laura Fa Has Responded, Very Convincingly. However, Despite Her Firm Words, She Has Taken the Opportunity to Defend the Influencer:

"We've Seen Them More Distant Until They Posted a Series of Photos on Instagram, Because the Relationship Is a Bit More Distant... But Play This Joke on Your Wife or Someone Else."

In Any Case, It Seems That Anabel Pantoja Hasn't Taken This Joke Badly, and Proof of This Are the Statements She Has Made on Her Social Media:

"Sunday Night, This Man Calls Me to Tell Me He Has a Problem on the Road. I Almost Had a Fit Thinking Something Had Happened to Him[...]I Swear When I See You, I'll Kill All Three of You. Luckily, David Heard Me Crying in the Room and Told Me They Were Some Gaditans with a Lot of Art."