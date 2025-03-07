Shocking: Luis Fonsi Takes the Definitive Step with His Wife, Águeda López

Luis Fonsi has surprised everyone by taking a definitive step in his relationship with Águeda López. In a recent interview, the singer decided to open his heart and share details of his love story. No one expected him to speak so candidly about his personal life because he has always been discreet about his private life.

The Puerto Rican artist is one of the most important figures in Spanish-language music. His hit Despacito marked a milestone in the music industry and catapulted him to worldwide fame. Now, he is celebrating 25 years of his career with his tour El Viaje and has made it clear that Águeda is supporting him to the fullest.

A quarter of a century in music has brought him great triumphs. However, on a personal level, he also feels fortunate. His love for Águeda López has been a constant in his life, and he has taken the step of sharing their relationship.

The love story between Luis Fonsi and Águeda López began in 2010. They met during a photo session in Miami, and the connection was immediate. The model has described that moment as a true "love at first sight," and everyone has been amazed to discover the details of their marriage.

Since then, the couple hasn't been apart. They quickly started a relationship and were soon photographed together at public events. Their love was visible to everyone from the beginning.

Despite their happiness, Águeda had to face criticism and hate messages at the beginning of their relationship. On several occasions, she has mentioned that she went through a "dark period" due to these comments. However, together they managed to overcome any adversity.

Just a year after meeting, in December 2011, their first daughter, Mikaela, was born. Shortly after, during a trip to Paris, Luis Fonsi proposed to Águeda. They sealed their love by placing a lock on the famous Pont des Arts.

Luis Fonsi, Deeply in Love with Águeda López

The wedding took place in September 2014 at a vineyard in Napa, California. Surrounded by family and friends, they celebrated an unforgettable day with their little daughter. Fonsi emotionally recalls seeing Mikaela walk down the aisle with her mother.

In 2016 the family grew with the arrival of their second child, Rocco. Luis Fonsi and Águeda often share family moments on their social media. Their complicity and love are evident in every post.

Over the years, they have proven to be a solid couple. While Fonsi succeeds in music, Águeda has continued to develop her career in the fashion world. Mutual support has been key in their relationship.

Luis Fonsi doesn't hesitate to express his admiration for Águeda López. He highlights her passion, her dedication as a mother, and her professional talent. Meanwhile, she has confessed that the foundation of their love is respect and communication.

On their tenth wedding anniversary, the couple shared unpublished images of their marriage. Fonsi posted an emotional message on social media for his wife. "Ten years and counting... I love you more than ever," he wrote alongside a photo of their wedding.

The singer has shown that his family is his greatest pride. Now, by speaking publicly about his love for Águeda, he has taken a definitive step. His testimony has moved his followers, who celebrate their love story.