Few Expected What Queen Letizia Did With Her Bodyguard at an Event

Last Wednesday, March 5, Queen Letizia inaugurated the 44th International Contemporary Art Fair-ARCOmadrid. Amid great anticipation, Felipe's wife surprised everyone with what she did with her security: she prevented them from hindering the media's work.

As someone well aware of what it means to be a journalist, Letizia was approachable and accessible at this latest event she attended. When there is a large gathering of professionals, the queen's bodyguards increase the pressure and try to prevent harassment. However, it is not the first time the queen has intervened to ease the tension and help the media do their job.

Queen Letizia Surprises with Her Attitude in Her Latest Appearance

Once again, the International Contemporary Art Fair-ARCOmadrid has opened its doors to the public. Yesterday, Wednesday, its inauguration took place, and Queen Letizia presided over the event that kicked off a week dedicated to art.

Amid such anticipation, few imagined what Letizia ended up doing with one of her bodyguards: preventing them from hindering the media's work. Felipe's wife has demonstrated on various occasions her commitment to the press and her willingness to facilitate their informative work. Yesterday, during the inauguration of the International Art Fair, she once again demonstrated that closeness and availability with the media.

This is reported by Monarquía Confidencial after speaking with sources close to Zarzuela. They state that, on more than one occasion, Queen Letizia's security team has been reprimanded by her. "If she sees that we are pushing you aside, she calls us out," one of her bodyguards revealed.

That is exactly what happened on Wednesday during the inaugural event attended by Letizia. She acted to stop her security and thereby facilitate the work of the journalists present. However, this is not an isolated incident; a similar situation occurred during one of the worst moments experienced by the queen.

We are talking about her presence in Paiporta after the flood that claimed the lives of more than 200 people last October 29. During her visit, she showed empathy with the victims and patiently listened to their testimonies despite the tense atmosphere that was being experienced.

Queen Letizia Wants to Be Approachable and Accessible

Queen Letizia's security is an absolute priority. A team of highly qualified bodyguards accompanies her at all times, protecting her from any threat. However, she doesn't want her security to be an obstacle to the press's work and her life in general.

Her goal is to maintain a balance between security and accessibility, allowing the media to cover her activities professionally and respectfully. Hence, during her presence at ARCO, she intervened to stop her bodyguards and allow the press to cover the event.

Despite her position, she strives to connect with people and show an image of normalcy. Her relationship with the press reflects this attitude. In fact, she has been seen interacting and joking with some media workers.

This naturalness is also shared with the workers at Zarzuela. Whenever she has the chance, she doesn't hesitate to perform some actions reserved for her team herself. For example, carrying her own umbrella on rainy days.

Be that as it may, the truth is that Queen Letizia champions approachability and accessibility. She understands and comprehends the work of the press and facilitates, as much as possible, that they carry out their work as best as possible. Undoubtedly, remnants of her past as a journalist lead her to empathize with those who were once her professional colleagues.