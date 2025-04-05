Everyone Is Delighted with the Happy News Marieta Has Given About Suso Álvarez

Marieta doesn't stop showing how in love she is with Suso Álvarez. Day after day, the young woman shares special moments with her partner on her social media. Their followers are witnesses to the connection that exists between them.

A few days ago, Marieta surprised everyone with a story on her Instagram profile. In the video, the influencer confirmed how close she is to her guy. Marieta confessed that she wants to spend more time with Suso through small acts.

| Instagram, @iammarieta_

"I want to include in my new routine taking a walk in the sun now that the weather is nice," she commented enthusiastically. At that moment, she turned the camera and showed her company. "Here I am walking, and here are these three guys," she added.

Suso Álvarez and Marieta Spend Time with Their Pets

The images showed Suso Álvarez walking with his two dogs. But what caught their followers' attention the most was the fun moment they starred in. While Suso held a large box with one hand and, with the other, held the dogs' leash, he made a sarcastic comment.

"Are you comfortable?" he asked Marieta with a smile. The young woman quickly replied with humor: "I'm very comfortable." This spontaneous exchange brought laughter among the couple's fans.

| Instagram, @iammarieta_

But the news that has most excited their followers is the decision Marieta has made. The influencer has confirmed that from now on, she will take more walks with Suso and their dogs. This gesture, although simple, reflects the stability and affection they share.

Every day it becomes more evident that they have built a solid relationship. Trust and routine are essential pillars in their love story. The naturalness with which they share their everyday moments shows that they enjoy each other's company.

Marieta and Suso Álvarez's Followers Are Happy with How Their Relationship Is Progressing

Their followers couldn't be happier. The complicity between Marieta and Suso Álvarez is undeniable. It's something they show day by day to their fans.

| iammarieta_, Instagram

The comments on their posts are full of messages of support and admiration. Many highlight the beauty of their relationship and the joy they convey.

The love between Marieta and Suso continues to grow. With small details like this, it's clear that they are enjoying their life as a couple to the fullest. A love story that captivates everyone.