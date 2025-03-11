Mourning in Europe's Royal Houses: Estelle of Austria Dies at 46

The European aristocracy is in mourning following the passing of Archduchess Estelle of Austria. The news was confirmed by her family through a publication in the bulletin Carnet du Figaro. In the note, it is mentioned that her husband, Archduke Carl Christian, her children, and her closest relatives deeply mourn her loss.

Estelle of Austria, born with the name Estelle Lapra de Saint Romain, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. So far, no details about the causes of her death have been revealed. The farewell ceremony will take place on March 11 at the Franciscan Monastery of Cimiez in Nice.

The Archduchess and her husband resided on the French Riviera. Her connection to the Austrian Imperial House came from Carl Christian's side, who is a first cousin of the current Head of the Imperial House. The family had maintained a discreet life but with a presence at significant social events.

Estelle was born in January 1979 and married Carl Christian in 2007. The civil ceremony was held in Montigiord, Savoy, while the religious ceremony took place in Voiron. This latter city was close to the Archduchess's hometown.

The Formidable Story of Estelle of Austria

The religious wedding brought together prominent figures of European royalty. Among the attendees were Princess Astrid of Belgium, Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein, and Prince Jean Napoleon. The subsequent celebration took place in Saint Romain, with 300 guests.

The couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Mexico. Throughout their marriage, they welcomed five children: Zita, Anezka, Anna, Paola, and Pier Giorgio. The family has maintained a low profile, except at nobility events.

One of the last events they were seen at was in 2019. On that occasion, they attended the Debutante Ball in Paris at the Shangri-La Hotel. This gala coincided with the 50th anniversary of the event, being an unmissable date for the aristocracy.

Archduke Carl Christian is the eldest of the eight children of Archduke Rodolfo and Archduchess María Elena. His lineage links him to the House of Habsburg-Lorraine and the Belgian nobility. His family has been one of the most influential within the European aristocracy.

The passing of Estelle has caused shock in noble circles. Her family, friends, and close ones have been deeply affected by her departure. The funeral ceremony is expected to bring together numerous personalities from European royalty in her final farewell.