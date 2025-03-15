Stephanie of Monaco, Sister of Albert II, Confirms Her Radical Life Change

On February 1, Stéphanie of Monaco, daughter of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, celebrated her 60th birthday. The princess, known for her life full of ups and downs, has made a radical shift toward a more peaceful and discreet existence. After years of scandals and controversies, Stéphanie now opts for peace and privacy.

From a young age, Stéphanie lived under the public eye. The tragedy that marked her life was her mother's death in a car accident in 1982, when she was in the car. Although speculations about her role in the accident haunted her, Stéphanie managed to overcome and move forward.

| Instagram, @grimaldisofmonaco

The Terrible Tragedy of Grace Kelly and Its Impact on Princess Stéphanie of Monaco

The accident that ended Grace Kelly's life left a deep mark on Stéphanie. Although she never spoke much about the incident, in 1989 she confessed that the memory of the accident haunted her: "I remember every minute of what happened, I still can't travel on that road," she revealed. The guilt she felt over the speculations about whether she was driving the car affected her greatly: "I felt alone, as if people wondered why I survived," she said.

This emotional pain led her to live in an unrestrained way: after the tragedy, Stéphanie plunged into the world of fashion and music. In 1983, she launched a swimwear line, recorded an album, and her musical hit, "Irresistible," reached number one in France. This stage of her life was full of excesses, but also attempts to find a purpose.

Romances and Media Controversies: The Complex Romantic Life of Stéphanie

Stéphanie's love life was a constant topic in the media. Her relationship with Daniel Ducruet, her bodyguard with whom she had two children, was closely followed. After separating from Ducruet, Stéphanie had other romances, such as with elephant trainer Franco Knie and acrobat Adans López Peres, all of which were under media scrutiny.

In 2021, she launched a perfume called Princesse de Coeur, in support of the Fight Aids Monaco foundation. Despite criticisms of her public image, she continued her work and supported important causes.

The Princess's Choice After a Thrilling Existence: A Peaceful Life at 60

Today, at 60 years old, Stéphanie of Monaco has changed her life focus: away from scandals and media attention, she now seeks tranquility. Despite the ups and downs of her past, she has found peace away from the public eye. For Stéphanie, this "inner exile" has been a way to heal and live without the constant pressure that once surrounded her.

| Europa Press

The princess has shown that it is possible to reinvent oneself and find serenity after a hectic life. Now, at 60 years old, Stéphanie lives more quietly, leaving behind the image of Grace Kelly's wildest daughter. Even so, Stéphanie of Monaco remains a key figure in the Monaco Royal Family.