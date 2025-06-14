Elsa Pataky can't do it and Chris Hemsworth already knows: the decision has been made

Elsa Pataky has made a decision that has surprised many, including her husband, Chris Hemsworth. After years of leading a disciplined life filled with commitment to her physical and mental well-being, the actress has acknowledged that she can't continue with one aspect of her routine. She shared this in a recent interview, where she also explained that, although she has managed to keep a strict consistency in her personal care, there is a point she can't sustain anymore.

Elsa has confessed that she has stopped trying to follow certain aesthetic standards imposed by the industry. At 48 years old, she has stated that she can't and doesn't want to appear to have a constantly perfect image. This revelation represents a conscious and mature choice.

| Atresmedia

Chris Hemsworth learned this directly from Elsa Pataky, and he has supported her from the very beginning. Both have lived in a bubble of healthy living and balance in Australia, far from the noise of Hollywood, yet Elsa has still felt social pressure. That's why she has decided to let go of that burden and prioritize emotional well-being over outward appearance.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: A decision that shapes their routine

In any case, the actress has kept her facial care routine intact. She has declared that she has never gone to bed without thoroughly cleansing her face. It's a habit she learned from her mother and has kept firmly as a non-negotiable ritual together with her husband, Chris Hemsworth.

The decision to give up constant perfection, however, doesn't mean neglect. Elsa has continued to choose effective, natural products that are gentle on her skin. In particular, she has used moisturizers like Biotherm's Aquasource Hydra Barrier Cream, which strengthen the skin barrier without overloading the face, forming part of her care.

She has also acknowledged that she prefers to avoid harsh ingredients, such as strong acids. She has chosen to prioritize hydration as the foundation of healthy, radiant skin. For her, less is more, and that philosophy is reflected in her daily beauty choices.

Elsa Pataky's courage surprises everyone, even Chris Hemsworth

Naturality has indeed been another of her choices. Pataky has explained that she has never liked to overuse makeup, and that she feels more comfortable showing her skin as it is. Despite attending events and red carpets, she has preferred to let her face breathe and express itself without layers that hide her essence.

This new stage of her life, marked by a firm and conscious idea, doesn't mean giving up, but freedom. She has chosen to embrace her age, her expression lines, and her story without trying to hide them. She has looked in the mirror and has accepted, with pride, what she sees.

Thus, Elsa Pataky becomes an example not only of healthy living, but also of authenticity. She has shown that true well-being isn't about chasing the impossible, but about knowing when to stop. She has already decided, and Chris Hemsworth knows it: she has chosen to be free.