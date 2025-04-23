David Flores Carrasco Becomes News Because of Rocío Flores: 'My Greatest...'

Rocío Flores reflected a few days ago on social media by posting a devastating message: "Time puts everyone in their place." Now, Rocío Carrasco's daughter, leaving behind that enigmatic tone, has preferred to give prominence in her latest social media post to a very special person for her. The young woman has uploaded a photo in which she appears with her brother David, happy and smiling: "My greatest treasure," Rocío stated, referring to the youngest of the Flores siblings.

It's not the first time that Rocío Jurado's granddaughter shares an image with her "favorite person." Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores's children keep a very special bond, as she has made clear on her public profile on numerous occasions.

Since the influencer left her job as a television collaborator, Rocío lives in Málaga focused on her work in a cosmetics line. An occupation that allows her to spend time, besides with her partner Manuel Bedmar, with her brother David.

Rocío Flores Makes Clear Once Again What She Feels for Her Brother

The passage of time has shown that they show mutual support. It's not surprising that David stays overnight at his sister and brother-in-law's house, with whom he also has a very good relationship.

Over time, we have seen them grow up together always by their father's side. As children, they lived through their parents' legal battles, which ended their marriage when they were still very young. Years later, they sided with the former civil guard with whom they lived in Málaga and with his then-wife, Olga Moreno.

Rocío has shown through social media the fraternal love she feels for David. "He doesn't imagine how lucky I am to have him as my brother," Rocío wrote on the day the young man turned 24 years old.

Rocío Carrasco's Daughter Has an Excellent Relationship with Her Brother David

Her "other half," as she affectionately calls him, accompanied her this past week in the Málaga processions. The siblings were seen together on the streets of the Andalusian city as united as ever.

Antonio David Flores's daughter, who left her television job in 2022, has found in social media a medium from which she shares details of her life. With more than 700,000 followers, the influencer makes her faithful followers part of that deep and sincere love she feels for her brother.

"No one has taught me as much as you," Rocío confided in another post. Words that show that, despite the existing tensions in her family, their bond is indestructible.