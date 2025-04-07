Confirmed: King Juan Carlos I News That Will Make Felipe VI Nervous

King Felipe VI has seen a piece of news about Juan Carlos I confirmed that will cause him great displeasure: the emeritus plans to travel to Spain. After canceling his trip to Sanxenxo last March, Juan Carlos plans to travel to Galicia after Easter. This latest development makes the current king nervous, aware of the great commotion his father's return will cause.

It will be the first time the former monarch is seen after the Bárbara Rey controversy and also after the lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla. Two open fronts that will place Juan Carlos in the media spotlight and, with it, the Royal Family in its most delicate moment. Let's remember that the photos of Leonor in a bikini did not sit well in Zarzuela, and tensions are very high in the palace.

Juan Carlos I Puts King Felipe VI Against the Ropes

Juan Carlos I once again places King Felipe VI in a complicated situation. Amid the recent controversies with Leonor, a latest development from the emeritus shakes the stability of the Royal House. The last thing the Royal Family needs at this moment is more media exposure, but Juan Carlos refuses to contribute to calm.

The news just confirmed about Felipe's father is that he plans to travel to Sanxenxo after Easter. After the cancellation of his trip to Galicia in March, the possibility of a new trip by the emeritus king after Easter generates interest. Especially because it will be the first time he is seen after the scandal with Bárbara Rey and the lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla.

Regarding the lawsuit, it should be noted that the Royal House has remained silent and has chosen not to take a position, leaving Juan Carlos alone. Tensions are high in the palace after the photos of Leonor in a bikini, and the last thing they need is to grab more headlines. Hence, the possibility of Juan Carlos returning to Spain makes Felipe nervous, aware of what that means.

The emeritus king had planned a visit in March, but a health setback forced its cancellation. Despite this setback, rumors about his possible presence in the Galician town resurface strongly for after Easter.

Juan Carlos I Plans to Travel to Spain at the Worst Time for King Felipe VI

The canceled trip in March left a bitter feeling in Juan Carlos I. As an enthusiast of regattas, seeing his participation canceled caused him great displeasure. Now he has the opportunity to make up for it and reunite with his closest circle.

Sanxenxo is the place where Juan Carlos I usually meets with friends and acquaintances, and where he enjoys the tranquility of the sea. However, while he enjoys his free time, his presence in Spain places the Royal Family in the media spotlight. Something that, right now, is not good for the institution unless it is to cover official events.

King Felipe seeks to avoid any kind of controversy or scandal that could affect the monarchy's image. However, for some time now, his father has not been making it easy for him, not even while exiled in Abu Dhabi.

The media impact of a new trip by Juan Carlos I to Sanxenxo would be inevitable. Any movement by the emeritus king attracts press attention, especially if it occurs amid controversy. As is the case after the lawsuit against the former president of Cantabria for violating his honor came to light.

We will have to wait until after Easter to see if this trip by Juan Carlos materializes. What is clear is that King Felipe will not facilitate a meeting with his father.