Confirmed: the Latest Audience Data Make Marc Ribas's Future on Tv3 Clear

The program Joc de cartes, by Marc Ribas, continues to establish itself as one of TV3's great successes. In its latest broadcast, the show moved to Franja de Ponent, the Catalan-speaking area of Aragon, to find the best restaurant.

The competition was more intense than ever, with very close scores among the participants. Finally, the restaurant Siskets, led by Héctor Alonso, managed to prevail and took the victory in one of the most evenly matched battles of the season.

The Latest Audience Data Make Marc Ribas's Future Clear

Beyond the gastronomic excitement, the audience data were the true protagonist of the night. Marc Ribas's show became the most-watched entertainment format on Wednesday in Catalonia. Thus, it achieved an impressive 18.3% audience share.

In total, the broadcast gathered an average of 336,000 viewers, once again showing the audience's loyalty. Additionally, throughout the night, a total of 537,000 people tuned in at some point to the program. A fact that reinforces its impact on TV3's schedule.

These results only consolidate Marc Ribas's role as one of TV3's most important figures. Since its premiere, the chef has managed to maintain the audience's interest thanks to his style and his ability to generate tension in the competitions.

Few entertainment programs manage to stay at the top for several seasons, but Joc de cartes continues to demonstrate its strength. Its success is reflected not only on television but also on social media, where each episode generates great interaction.

| TV3

Joc de cartes Keeps Adding Successes on TV3

The format has managed to adapt over time without losing its essence. The key to its success lies in the mix of gastronomy, competition, and Marc Ribas's personal touch, which brings charisma to each program.

Viewers remain hooked on the disputes between restaurateurs and the final verdicts, which always generate anticipation. With this data, Marc Ribas's future on TV3 seems more than assured.

His ability to attract the audience and his unmistakable style have made him a safe bet for the network. Joc de cartes remains unstoppable and, with each new installment, reaffirms its position as one of the most beloved programs by Catalan viewers.