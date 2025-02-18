Confirmed the Big News of Helen Lindes and Rudy Fernández: They Still Don't Believe It

Helen Lindes has returned to her social media to share great news related to the family she has formed with Rudy Fernández. Through her new post, the model has revealed how much her life has changed in recent months.

On June 10, this well-known basketball player said farewell to the courts forever, after becoming the only player in history to compete in six Olympic Games.

| Instagram, @helenlindesgrif

Since then, Rudy Fernández has had the opportunity to spend much more time with Helen Lindes and their children. A family involvement that has increased considerably with the arrival of little Anaís.

On January 31, this media-famous couple took to their respective Instagram profiles to announce the birth of their third daughter together. Additionally, along with a series of images captured after the birth, Helen Lindes had no problem sharing some details related to the baby:

“This Thursday, January 30, Anaís Fernández Lindes was born in a natural birth at 9:45 in the morning... She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. (3.320 kg) and measured 19.7 in. (50 cm). We are both doing very well, recovering from this intense experience and eager to go home.”

| @helenlindesgrif, Instagram

Now, Helen Lindes has returned to that social network with a new and revealing post. Images that reveal the good moment her family is experiencing after welcoming their latest member.

Helen Lindes Confirms With Her Latest Post Great News Related to Her Family

There is no doubt that Helen Lindes and Rudy Fernández are going through one of the sweetest moments of their relationship. All thanks, among other things, to the arrival of little Anaís.

Proof of this are the latest and endearing photos the model has shared on her Instagram profile. In them, we can see Helen Lindes with her baby in her arms, snapshots that have been taken by someone very special: her daughter Aura.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @helenlindesgrif

“Beautiful afternoon with my two princesses Aura and Anaís. What a talent Aura has for taking photos! She has been directing me and telling me how to pose. I don't know who she learned it from... I adore her,” wrote Helen Lindes.

As expected, this post has not gone unnoticed among the rest of Instagram users. So much so that several of them have wanted to congratulate the model and Rudy Fernández for the beautiful family they have created.

“Very beautiful photos. You are lovely, may you be immensely happy,” one of her followers wrote to Helen Lindes. “What a wonderful family you have,” assured another user.

However, this is not the only photograph Helen Lindes has posted on social media since the birth of her youngest daughter. Last Wednesday, February 12, Miss Spain shared with her followers a tender image featuring Rudy Fernández.

In it, we can see Rudy feeding the baby. A moment he is able to fully enjoy thanks to his retirement from the courts.