The Real Reason Why Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Don't Want to Live in Spain

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth made a key decision for their family. They chose Australia as their home to raise their children in an environment free of pressures. Their goal was to offer them a calm and natural setting, away from the hustle and bustle of big cities.

The family lived in Los Angeles for a while, but they soon realized it wasn't what they were looking for. The city, full of noise and constant work, was overwhelming for them. They don't want to live there or in Spain because they want to escape the media spotlight and have their children grow up in freedom.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Elsa Pataky explained in an interview how that experience was. "In Los Angeles, everything revolves around movies and its industry," she said. The actress admitted that the saturation and monotony of that life were starting to affect the family connection they wanted to maintain.

Aware that they needed a change, Chris and Elsa decided to move to Byron Bay, in Australia. This small paradise offered them the peace they so desired for their family. In that place, they found the tranquility and quality of life that was missing in the big city.

Elsa Pataky Doesn't Want to Be in Madrid

Elsa Pataky, who was born in Madrid, also mentioned how difficult it was for her to adapt to city life after being in the countryside. "Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in nature," she commented. The actress felt adapted to the more relaxed lifestyle, and that is another reason why she refuses to live in Spain.

Although they don't wish to live permanently in Madrid, they enjoy their visits to the city. Elsa mentioned that her children love enjoying Spanish food, like ham. From time to time, they make trips to the peninsula to be with family and enjoy the culture.

| Europa Press

Despite their love for Australia, Elsa and Chris maintain a property in Madrid. In 2004, Elsa bought a penthouse in the Chamberí neighborhood. Later, they decided to expand it by purchasing the adjacent apartment, which allowed them to have a larger home on their trips to Spain.

Although their roots are in Spain, Australia has been their refuge. Life in contact with nature offers them the peace they were seeking. For Chris and Elsa, raising their children away from the noise and pressures of cities is the most important thing.

In Byron Bay, the Hemsworth-Pataky family has found the perfect balance. Away from the stress of urban life, their children grow up in a healthy and free environment. The tranquility and freedom that nature offers is the aspect they value most in their life.