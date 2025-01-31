Charo Vega's gesture at the funeral home of her ex-husband, Tony Caravaca: 'It twisted a...'

Last Thursday, Charo Vega announced a sad news on her social media, her ex-husband, Tony Caravaca, had passed away. The former representative of great artists like Lola Flores lost his life due to a flu that worsened because of the illness he had been suffering from for years. A hard blow for the family, especially for Charo Vega who had an emotional gesture by recalling Tony's past as: "He twisted an ankle."

This Friday, Charo Vega went to the San Isidro funeral home in Madrid to say farewell to Tony. Very emotional, Charo Vega spoke to the press and shared how she experienced this last farewell: "My children are very sad because it was very quick."

| @charovegaoficial, Instagram

"Well, he was already suffering a lot, so it's better that God took him because the plan was horrible. I am always with my children, and I also felt very sorry. I spent 22 years with him and in a moment I did a tremendous review of my life with Tony," Charo Vega confessed with a choked voice.

Charo Vega's gesture at Tony Caravaca's funeral home

The farewell was intimate and family-oriented, Charo was joined by her children and also by Tony's daughter. Her daughter Triana came in the morning to say her farewell, as she was raised with him. They shared memories, happy moments, and anecdotes, a gesture that didn't go unnoticed by anyone.

"We were all there, with my children and his daughter. My daughter Triana also came this morning because she was raised with him too. We remembered many things, he twisted an ankle once and would tap us with the cane to annoy us, things of Tony," Charo recounted.

| Europapress

The funeral home was filled with affection and nostalgia. Those present reminisced about Tony's life with laughter and tears. They remembered his stories, his jokes, and his unique character.

Despite the pain, Charo Vega wanted to highlight the importance of these moments. She felt supported by her family and was able to say farewell in peace. "It's a very hard moment, but we hold on to the good," she said.

Charo Vega bids farewell to Tony Caravaca with affection

Tony Caravaca's death has left an impossible void to fill. His family bid him farewell with love and respect.

| Europapress

His children have experienced his departure with sadness, but with the certainty that their father has left an indelible mark on their lives.

Charo Vega has closed this chapter with emotion and gratitude. The memory of Tony will always be present.