Caroline of Monaco's Husband Caught in Spain With His Girlfriend: the Whole Truth!

The German aristocrat Ernst of Hanover has just celebrated his 71st birthday. Although his life has taken a radical turn in recent years, there is something that hasn't changed: he is still married to Caroline of Monaco.

Despite being separated for more than a decade, neither of them has taken the step to divorce. More than ten years have passed since they decided to take different paths, but neither has taken the step to formalize their divorce. This situation has caused speculation about the reasons that lead them to maintain their marital bond.

| Europa Press

A Marriage Marked by Controversy

Caroline of Monaco, the eldest daughter of Grace Kelly and Rainier III, has had an intense romantic life. Her first marriage to Philippe Junot ended in divorce after just two years, with rumors of infidelities on the part of the businessman.

Later, she found happiness with Stefano Casiraghi, with whom she had three children: Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre Casiraghi. However, tragedy struck her life when the Italian businessman died in a boating accident in 1990 in Monte Carlo.

| Europa Press

In the following years, Caroline found solace in actor Vincent Lindon, but her fate changed when she fell in love with Ernst of Hanover. The German aristocrat was married at that time to Chantal Hochuli, the woman who consoled Caroline when she was widowed by Stefano Casiraghi. Finally, after Ernst of Hanover's divorce, the couple married in 1999.

Ernst of Hanover: Scandals and Excesses

From the beginning, the relationship between Ernst of Hanover and Caroline of Monaco was surrounded by controversy. Known for his strong character and fondness for alcohol, Ernst was involved in several incidents that damaged his public image. In 1999, he assaulted a German photographer.

In 2003, he lost his driver's license for speeding, and in 2010, he was ordered to pay 200,000 euros after an altercation with a hotel owner in Kenya. One of the most delicate moments occurred in 2005 when Ernst of Hanover was urgently hospitalized with acute pancreatitis. While Rainier III was dying in the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, his son-in-law was fighting for his life in a nearby room.

A Marriage That Was Never Dissolved

Despite their separation in 2009, Caroline and Ernst never signed the divorce. Some believe it is due to economic issues. Ernst's children have fought a battle over the management of the family estate, and a divorce could complicate it even further.

Others point to Caroline's position within the royalty. If she divorces, she would lose her title of Her Royal Highness, something that could influence her status within the Principality of Monaco.

The Present of Ernst of Hanover and Caroline of Monaco

Currently, Ernst of Hanover resides in Madrid with his partner, Claudia Stilianopoulos, daughter of Pitita Ridruejo. His youngest daughter, Alexandra of Hanover, maintains a close relationship with her mother and her Casiraghi siblings, although with her father, it is more distant. Both have been spotted on several occasions on the streets of the capital showing their love.

Meanwhile, Caroline of Monaco has kept a low profile in recent years. Since the arrival of her sister-in-law Charlene, she has taken on a more discreet role within the Monegasque Royal Family.

The bond between Ernst of Hanover and Caroline of Monaco remains intact in the documents, although in practice, their paths separated long ago. The question remains: will they ever sign the divorce, or will their marriage remain unchanged despite the passage of time?