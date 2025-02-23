Carmen Lomana Doesn't Hold Back When Speaking About Ágatha Ruiz De La Prada: 'can't Stand That...'

The confrontations in the heart of the social world continue. Carmen Lomana hasn't hesitated to react after the interview with José Manuel Díaz-Patón on ¡De Viernes!. In this, the lawyer not only spoke about his breakup with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada but also launched criticisms at the businesswoman.

"She can't stand someone overshadowing her, especially her partner," Lomana declared about the designer, reaffirming the tense relationship they have maintained for years. Her words have caused a great stir, fueling the controversy surrounding the ex-couple and their close circle.

| Europa Press

José Manuel Díaz-Patón appeared visibly affected in the interview, lamenting that his love story with Ágatha has been marred by controversy. Additionally, he didn't rule out a possible reconciliation with the designer, although his relationship with Carmen Lomana remains a source of controversy.

The lawyer has been involved in several disagreements with Lomana in recent months, which explained the defiant tone of his words. However, the socialite hasn't missed the opportunity to respond and has made clear what she thinks of the situation. Will this be the last chapter of their enmity, or are there more surprises to come?

Carmen Lomana Doesn't Hold Back When Talking About Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada

The enmity between Carmen Lomana and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada is not new. Both have been prominent figures in the world of fashion and Spanish high society for decades, but their relationship has always been marked by competition and disagreements. From differences in their style to clashes at public events, the tension between them has been a recurring topic in the gossip press.

According to close sources, the rivalry intensified a few years ago when both competed to be the face of a well-known top-level brand. Although Ruiz de la Prada secured the contract, Lomana quickly demonstrated that her influence in the fashion world remained intact. Since then, their paths have continued to cross, but rarely in a friendly manner.

In the interview, Díaz-Patón was candid about his breakup and the strain his relationship with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada suffered. However, he also dedicated some words to Carmen Lomana, with whom he has had public clashes. The lawyer suggested that Lomana has been too critical of his relationship, which has caused tension between them.

| Telecinco

This weekend, Carmen Lomana reappeared in front of the cameras and didn't hold her tongue. Lomana made it clear that she hasn't watched Díaz-Patón's interview, showing an attitude of indifference toward the lawyer. "Do you think I have nothing better to do than watch a boor?" she said with a laugh.

However, Carmen Lomana, known for not holding her tongue, didn't take long to respond when asked about the ex-couple's relationship. "I think it's a setup, but maybe they're not," she said in reference to the romance between Díaz-Patón and Ruiz de la Prada.

Additionally, she wanted to point out that the breakup could be due to possible airs of grandeur from the designer. "She can't stand someone overshadowing her, especially her partner," she commented bluntly.

| Atresmedia

When she was mentioned that Díaz-Patón doesn't rule out resuming friendship with her, her reaction was one of absolute disdain: "Forgive what? I think these people need to go to... they say some tremendous things." With these words, she made it clear that she has no intention of reconciling with the lawyer or retracting her opinions.

The war of words between Carmen Lomana and José Manuel Díaz-Patón doesn't seem to have an end, while his relationship with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada remains a topic of debate. With her words, Lomana has made her point of view clear and her indifference toward the lawyer, although the controversy remains. Will this circle close or will there be new episodes in this media confrontation?