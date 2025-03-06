Charles III Calls Harry to Talk About His Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet: It's Very Sad

Concern in Buckingham has been increasing in recent weeks due to the health condition of Charles III. The monarch has received a concerning diagnosis from his doctors, who have confirmed that his colon cancer shows no signs of improvement. In light of this situation, specialists have warned that if his body doesn't start responding to treatment, he could have approximately one year to live.



Faced with this difficult situation, the royal family has begun to prepare for the inevitable. Measures are already being taken at the palace to organize the future succession and the eventual coronation of Prince William, heir to the throne. However, before that moment arrives, the king has expressed some personal wishes he would like to see fulfilled before his passing.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Charles III's Last Wish

Among the monarch's most important requests, one stands out above the rest: to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet in person. So far, the king hasn't had the opportunity to spend time with them, something that causes him deep pain. His desire to reunite with the little ones has become an emotional necessity before his farewell.



According to sources close to the Royal House, Buckingham's team has already contacted Harry's circle to convey the king's request. Now, the possibility of this meeting taking place will depend on the willingness of the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle.

| Europa Press

British media have reported that Harry of Sussex would be willing to grant this last wish to his father. The prince, despite the tense relationship he maintains with the royal family, would understand the importance of this moment and would be open to organizing a meeting.



However, Meghan Markle doesn't share the same stance. It has been noted that the Duchess of Sussex isn't willing to facilitate the rapprochement between the king and his grandchildren. For Meghan, the wounds of the past are still open, and she sees no reason to grant favors to the British royal family.



A Difficult Obstacle to Overcome

| Europa Press

Meghan's refusal could become the greatest obstacle for the king to see his last wish fulfilled. Despite it being the wish of a person with a serious illness and an uncertain lifespan, the duchess seems firm in her decision not to yield.



Meanwhile, time continues to pass, and Charles III's health remains a concern. The future of the British throne is already in preparation, but on a personal level, the king faces an even tougher battle: saying goodbye with the comfort of having met his grandchildren.