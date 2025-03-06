Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger's Firm Decision: No Turning Back

Julio Iglesias and his wife, Miranda Rijnsburger, have made an important decision regarding their upcoming summer vacation. It seems that, once again, the couple has chosen to spend this summer period separately.

So much so that, while the singer is going to revisit two of his favorite places, Miami and the Bahamas, the socialite plans to spend these months in Spain. More specifically, at Cuatro Lunas, the mansion her husband owns in the town of Ojén, Marbella.

The property that Julio Iglesias acquired in 2000 offers Miranda Rijnsburger the privacy and tranquility she seeks. All thanks to the gardens, infinity pools, and recreational areas that make up this family home.

There is no doubt that, since its purchase, this property has become one of this media-savvy family's favorite places to rest after a year of hard work. Additionally, it is the perfect place to escape media pressure.

As Every Year, Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger Are Expected to Spend the Summer Vacation Separately

Since she began her romantic relationship with Julio Iglesias, Miranda Rijnsburger has traveled every year to Ojén (Málaga) to spend the summer vacation away from the press. Proof of this is what happened last year.

While her husband was in Punta Cana participating in the new series that Netflix is producing about his life, she enjoyed this luxurious property with her children.

This 1,112-acre (450 hectares) mansion has all the luxuries and comforts to provide Miranda Rijnsburger and her family with a very discreet and private environment. Additionally, it features facilities such as a recording studio, wine cellar, game room, and several terraces with sea views.

There is no doubt that the couple's decision perfectly reflects what their current priorities are. So much so that, while she has once again chosen to prioritize rest and connection with her children, it seems that Julio Iglesias prefers not to return to Spain.

However, despite the distance, the family remains very close. Although, of course, each has chosen where to spend the summer according to their needs. This balance allows them to enjoy their time without giving up their projects.

Since the pandemic, Julio Iglesias has decided to lead a much quieter lifestyle. In fact, he spends most of his time between Miami, Punta Cana, and the Bahamas.