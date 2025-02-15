Beatriz Trapote, Víctor Janeiro's Wife, Takes the Definitive Step: 'She Has Changed a Lot'

Beatriz Trapote has taken an important step in her life. Víctor Janeiro's wife has decided to use her social media to send a key message to all those women who wish to become mothers after the age of 40. Additionally, Beatriz Trapote has confirmed that science has advanced and that: "It has changed a lot."

Beatriz wants to demonstrate that it is indeed possible and that, with the help of science, many women can fulfill their dream of motherhood regardless of age. "Being a mother after 40 is possible," Trapote has confessed. With these words, Beatriz has started a live session on her social media in which she has been joined by Dr. María José Bravo Zurita from the Ginemed Málaga team.

| Instagram, @beatrapote

During the talk, Beatriz and the doctor have addressed the process of assisted reproduction, an option that has been key for many women seeking to conceive at more advanced ages. Beatriz Trapote has wanted to share her experience and provide relevant information about medical advances in this field.

Beatriz Trapote, Víctor Janeiro's Wife, Takes the Definitive Step

One of the most interesting aspects of the conversation has been the importance of artificial intelligence in the world of reproduction. Beatriz has explained how this technology is revolutionizing the way specialists can help their patients. She has also highlighted the relevance of the microbiota in fertility, a factor that in recent years has gained great importance in assisted reproduction treatments.

| Instagram, @beatrapote

"The world of reproduction has changed a lot in the last 10 years," Beatriz has assured. According to her, science has advanced significantly, offering new opportunities to women who wish to become mothers at ages that were previously considered too advanced for gestation. Thanks to these advances, more and more women can have children safely and with greater chances of success.

Beatriz Trapote, Víctor Janeiro's Wife, Has Been Applauded by Her Followers

The reaction of her followers has not been long in coming. Many have expressed their gratitude in the comments of her post, thanking Beatriz for the information shared. For many of them, this type of testimony represents a ray of hope and motivation not to give up on their desire to become mothers.

| Instagram, @beatrapote

With this step, Beatriz Trapote becomes a reference for many women. Her commitment to disseminating information about assisted reproduction has been widely applauded.

Being a mother after 40 is no longer impossible. Thanks to medical advances and accessible information, more and more women can take control of their motherhood and make their dream of starting a family come true.