U-turn After Antonela Roccuzzo's Confession About Her Marriage to Messi

In recent days, a rumor has gained traction on social media. It was said that Antonela Roccuzzo was pregnant with her fourth child. The uncertainty grew among the couple's followers, and Antonela's new confession has taken a U-turn.

Neither of them had confirmed nor denied the news. However, the speculation kept increasing. Antonela's posts on Instagram fueled the suspicions, but now there is new information.

The absence of images showing her abdomen sparked comments. Many believed she was hiding her pregnancy. But the truth was different: Antonela and Messi are not expecting a new baby.

Journalist Ángel de Brito decided to investigate. He contacted Antonela Roccuzzo directly. The model's response has cleared all doubts, and the truth is now known.

"I spoke with Antonela, and she told me the pregnancy rumor is false," he writes on his social media. Additionally, he clarified that similar versions have been circulating for three years. With this, the speculations have been put to rest.

Antonela confesses that it has all been a mistake and that she will not expand the family. Meanwhile, Messi has chosen to remain silent.

It all started with some images where Antonela covered herself to not show her belly. Some followers believed they saw a strategy to hide her abdomen. But there was nothing to hide.

The rumors took another direction when a panelist added information. Naiara Vecchio assured that the marriage was not in crisis. Additionally, she revealed an interesting fact.

According to close sources, Lionel and Antonela want to have a girl. Although they are not expecting a baby now, the idea is present. This sparked new conversations among fans.

In a 2023 interview, Messi had already talked about this. He confessed to Migue Granados his desire to have another daughter. "I would like the girl to come," he said at that time.

The couple has three sons. Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro are the center of their lives. But they do not rule out the possibility of expanding the family.

With this confession, a rumor is closed, and a possibility is opened. Antonela is not pregnant, but the desire for another child is latent. The couple's followers will remain alert to any news.

For now, Messi and Antonela enjoy their life in Miami. They continue with their family routines without immediate changes. However, the dream of a girl remains on the horizon.