Ángel Cristo Reappears with a Clear Message for Bárbara Rey: 'You're...'

Ángel Cristo has been away from television for several days after acting as his wife's defender on GH Dúo. However, he has now reappeared at an event and there he was asked about his mother, Bárbara Rey. From there, he replied by sending her a message.

Specifically, he analyzed the latest interviews the vedette has given on television. And after this, he sent her a little message: "You're laughing at people."

| Telecinco

Ángel Cristo Returns to the Public Scene After His Television Absence

Ángel Cristo has been absent from television lately after his wife Ana Herminia's appearance on the aforementioned Telecinco reality show. During this time, he chose to stay away from the media spotlight and focus on his personal life. However, he recently reappeared at a public event where he was approached by the press.

On this occasion, he participated as a model in a fashion show organized by his friend Julio Lama. After the event, he kindly attended to the media, who did not hesitate to ask him about his current state. He replied: "I'm fine, calm."

"It seems there have been a few days of peace, I haven't had to be on television and the truth is that it has been good for me. I've been taking care of Ana and the girls."

Ángel Cristo's Message to Bárbara Rey

During the conversation with the press, questions about Bárbara Rey inevitably arose. In particular, he was asked about the recent interviews she has given on television.

Ángel Cristo did not hesitate to express his opinion on the matter: "To every sentence she says, I could respond. Then, in the end, it becomes a mess, a giant snowball and that's endless. Obviously, there are many things she said that have a response, but there comes a time when you say: what's the point?"

"I've already told everything, although there are always things to clarify. But it comes to a point where if you're laughing at everyone, doing interviews that are worthless, lying, well, in the end, people lose interest."

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

At this point, he took the opportunity to send a message to the vedette: "Things have lost interest because of her. She has to do what she wants, but when the public feels that you're not telling them the truth and that you're laughing at people, in the end, it's a joke. And therefore, people have better things to do."

These statements have reflected Ángel's stance on the perception of his mother's interventions on ¡De Viernes! on Telecinco. He believes that by not being completely honest in her stories, the public may have felt deceived. And this has led to the family story losing media appeal.

Ángel Cristo Updates Ana Herminia's Health Status

In addition to addressing the conflict with his mother, Ángel Cristo has shared information about his wife's health. Let's remember that she has faced hypertension issues that have kept her away from GH Dúo after her expulsion.

Regarding this, Sofía Cristo's brother has been very clear. He said: "Ana is not well yet, but she's better."

| Instagram, @anaherminiaillas

These words indicate an improvement in Ana Herminia's condition, although she still requires time for a full recovery. During his television absence, Ángel has been dedicating time to taking care of her, thus prioritizing family well-being.