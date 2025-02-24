Ana Boyer, Very Excited, Acknowledges Fernando Verdasco's: 'we Have No Words'

Ana Boyer has returned to social media with a new and revealing post. Visibly emotional, the socialite hasn't hesitated to acknowledge what she truly feels for her husband, Fernando Verdasco: "We have no words to describe how much we admire you."

On February 19, this well-known Spanish tennis player played the last match of his extensive and successful professional career alongside Novak Djokovic. This sports event was held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar.

| Instagram, @anaboyer

As expected, Fernando Verdasco was surrounded by all his loved ones, including his two parents, his children, and his wife, Ana Boyer. He also received the emotional dedication from his fellow professional, Rafa Nadal.

Now, Isabel Preysler's daughter has surprised all her Instagram followers by sharing images from that very special day. A moment in which she revealed what she truly thinks of her husband.

"Congratulations on everything you've achieved, my love. We have no words to describe how much we admire you. You deserve everything and more... Hopefully, we'll keep experiencing it together forever," Ana Boyer wrote in her latest post on that social network.

Ana Boyer Reveals What She Feels for Fernando Verdasco

This Sunday, February 23, Ana Boyer returned to her Instagram profile with a new and endearing photo carousel. In it, we can see several snapshots of Fernando Verdasco's farewell to the tennis courts.

| Instagram, @anaboyer

However, what has caught the most attention in this post are the emotional words the socialite dedicated to her husband. A moment in which she revealed how proud she is of him.

As expected, this post hasn't gone unnoticed among the users of that social network. So much so that several followers of Ana Boyer have taken the opportunity to congratulate her husband, Fernando Verdasco.

| Instagram, @anaboyer

"Congratulations on so many achievements, but the greatest is the wonderful family you've formed," wrote an Instagram user. "Without a doubt, a role model as an athlete and as a person." "Now enjoy even more the beautiful family you have, you deserve it," commented another user.

In these images featuring the couple, their children, and the tennis player's parents, the strong bond between Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco can be appreciated.

A detail that, as expected, hasn't gone unnoticed by some users: "They are a beautiful family. May many more adventures and dreams come true." However, the comment that has caught the most attention was from the tennis player himself.

Fernando Verdasco didn't want to miss the opportunity to dedicate some loving words to Ana Boyer and their children. "I love you more than anything in this world, and I couldn't be more grateful for the family we've created together," assured this famous Spanish athlete.