Amor Romeira Reveals What No One Knows About Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain's Breakup

Amor Romeira has revealed a previously unknown detail about the much-discussed breakup of Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain. This information was shared during her latest television appearance.

After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Elsa Anka's daughter has ended her relationship with the former footballer Jaime Astrain, after six years together and a daughter in common.

Although Lidia Torrent herself admitted a few days ago that all couples go through "ups and downs," they were later seen together on social media. However, everything indicates that her relationship with Jaime Astrain has ultimately not succeeded.

A breakup that this Sunday, March 9, was confirmed on the set of Fiesta. "They tried to manage a crisis and see if they fit," Amor Romeira assured live.

Additionally, the television collaborator wanted to share with Mediaset España's audience all the details she knows about the well-known separation of Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain.

Amor Romeira Reveals Everything She Knows About the Breakup of Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain: "An Exemplary Couple"

After confirming the breakup of Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain, Amor Romeira didn't hesitate to publicly support the now ex-couple. She is so convinced that both will know how to perfectly manage this delicate situation.

"If they've made the decision to break up, they're surely going to be an exemplary couple both in good times and bad," the panelist stated with full conviction.

Meanwhile, Jorge Moreno also wanted to share with the Fiesta audience everything he knows about the much-discussed separation of Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain. "They get along well, they have separated by mutual agreement and have a wonderful relationship," he began explaining.

"It was no secret that they were going through a crisis. Rumors started in February when he shared images of his birthday celebration and there was no trace of her," Amor Romeira's colleague added.

So far, neither the 31-year-old Catalan presenter nor the former player have made any statements about it. However, this Sunday morning, the former athlete shared a revealing post in the stories of his Instagram profile.

In it, we can see Jaime Astrain in the car with his daughter, the result of his relationship with Lidia Torrent. An image he wanted to join with the following message: "Back home."