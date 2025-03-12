Alice Campello Takes a Risk and Delivers News About Álvaro Morata: 'It Has Been…'

A month and a half after confirming their reconciliation through social media, Alice Campello has given a new and revealing interview. In this conversation, she has revealed news related to Álvaro Morata: "It has been a job we've done as a family."

On the occasion of her 30th birthday, this well-known Italian businesswoman has opened up like never before with the magazine ¡Hola!. So much so that, during her conversation, the content creator has talked about various topics related to her private life.

However, what has attracted the most attention are the statements Alice Campello has made about one of her family's dreams: their new house in Madrid. A project that she started with Álvaro Morata long before their well-known separation:

"We bought it when I didn't even have my first children. It has been a long and complicated process because we also lived in different parts of the world, and following the work was almost impossible."

But now, after "many years working on it," both Alice Campello and her family will be able to move into it in the future. A property that, according to Álvaro Morata's wife, they fell in love with at first sight.

"When we bought it, it was completely different, but I fell in love with the spaces and how it was laid out. Then I completely renovated it inside and made it to my liking, I chose all the materials[...]It's the house of my dreams," the businesswoman has assured.

At this moment, the journalist from the aforementioned magazine asked Alice Campello what her children said when they saw the house. "The kids were super happy because I also involved them in the process of renovating the house," the Italian replied.

As Alice Campello has assured, this project "has been a job we've done as a family." So much so that they have even involved their children in the decoration of their new house:

"We lived in a rental house across the street and came almost every day to see the progress. They chose the materials for their rooms, all the stuffed animals and decorations... Each one chose a little of what they wanted."

As a result of Álvaro Morata's professional career, his family has been forced to change residences regularly. This is why Alice Campello has not yet been able to enjoy her house in Madrid as much as she would have liked.

"I really would like to live in it a little more because we've spent very little time there. I take advantage of every free moment I have to come here and enjoy it, but obviously, it still needs to be lived in," the businesswoman has assured.

However, in the future, the intention of Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello is to settle in it permanently. But until that moment arrives, the influencer has revealed some of the rooms in her new home:

"Álvaro has a golf simulator downstairs, which is something he loves. We also have a wine cellar to enjoy with our friends..." the Italian has confirmed.