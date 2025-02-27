Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere Make a New Decision: 'a Promise Is a Promise'

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere have made a firm decision: to get in shape. It is the actor's own wife who has shared this new stage in her life with her followers. "A promise is a promise," she wrote in one of her stories, thus kicking off her fitness routine.

After returning from a well-deserved and peaceful vacation in the Maldives, the couple has returned to their daily life. Now that they are fully settled in their mansion in Madrid, it is time to start taking care of themselves. For this, Alejandra has the help of Crys Dyaz, known as "the trainer of the stars."

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere Take a Step That Changes Everything

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere have already landed back into their daily routine after enjoying a few days of disconnecting in the Maldives. The couple has traded the peaceful crystal-clear waters and white sand for the asphalt and hustle of Madrid. To overcome this change and achieve a balance that helps them in their daily life, Alejandra has shared a last-minute update.

The step Alejandra and Richard have taken is to get in shape. This is how the Pretty Woman actor's wife communicated it to her followers through a story. "A promise is a promise," writes the Galician, dressed in leggings, a tank top, and comfortable sneakers.

Silva has decided to focus on her physical well-being after her luxurious trip to the Maldives with Gere. To achieve her goals, she has trusted the renowned trainer Crys Dyaz, famous for being the trainer of numerous celebrities. Her methodology combines physical exercises with nutritional advice, adapting to the individual needs of each client.

It seems that the stay in the Maldives has been most inspiring for the Spaniard, and she has returned recharged. The timing couldn't be more favorable, as both she and Richard have already completed their move to Madrid. With everything set up, it is time to establish a fitness routine to stay in shape.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere Stay in Shape Together

In the image Alejandra shared, you can see how the famous actor's wife is in a room full of machines. In it, you can see two treadmills as well as equipment intended for exercise. This shows that the couple doesn't neglect their physical appearance and work together to stay in shape.

This desire for a healthy life perfectly coexists with the philosophy of life related to inner well-being that the couple shares. Alejandra and Richard share a deep connection with meditation to promote personal growth.

Both have spoken openly about their commitment to Buddhism and how it has influenced them in both their personal and professional lives. In fact, their wedding was conducted through a Buddhist rite in the strictest privacy.

Now both have focused on taking care of their physique with the help of the well-known "trainer of the stars." Crys Dyaz has not only made international stars sweat, but renowned Spanish celebrities like María Pombo or Tamara Falcó are also well-acquainted with her methods.

Alejandra has joined the long list of clients who have trusted Dyaz to achieve their goals, and she seems determined. It is a way to connect body and mind to help improve both physical and emotional states. A process that for Silva and Gere is essential at this time when so many changes have occurred in their lives.