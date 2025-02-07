A Witness Confirms the Situation with Anabel Pantoja and Her Mother, Mercedes Bernal: 'Quite Serious'

A neighbor of Anabel Pantoja has confirmed on Y ahora Sonsoles new information related to the influencer and her mother, Mercedes Bernal. As this witness confirmed, mother and daughter have been seen with little Alma at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria: "She was quite serious."

It was on January 30 when the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands raised all alarms around David Rodríguez and his current romantic partner. That day, this body issued a statement, announcing that an investigation against them for alleged child abuse had been launched.

Since then, in an attempt to keep a low profile, Anabel Pantoja has remained secluded in her home. However, this Thursday, February 6, Sonsoles Ónega's program has broadcast the most anticipated images.

In them, the content creator can be seen entering the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria, along with little Alma and her mother, Mercedes Bernal. However, without the company of David Rodríguez.

As stated in the program, Anabel Pantoja and her daughter were inside the medical center for more than two hours. During this time, a thorough examination was conducted to assess the evolution of little Alma's injuries.

Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, Sonsoles's team had the opportunity to speak with one of the people who were there. "She looked very serious, with her head down and wearing sunglasses," this witness assured.

Although in her last statement she assured that they are "eager to continue collaborating with Justice," there is no doubt that Anabel Pantoja is going through the worst moment of her life. Proof of this is the testimony shared by a Canarian citizen with the program Y ahora Sonsoles.

According to this person, Anabel Pantoja went to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria with Mercedes Bernal and her daughter to subject the minor to a new examination. At that moment, the influencer was seen "very serious" and "with her head down."

An attitude that she has also hinted at in front of the media. At the doors of her home, the influencer assured that she is "waiting for everything to be solved."

"I'm fine, all things considered... They've asked me not to get into controversies. My daughter is fine, thank God," Anabel Pantoja added. Moreover, although she has shown great gratitude to the reporters, she took the opportunity to make an important request:

"I have to live my life, I've been a week or 10 days without going out. Don't harm my life... I just want to thank you, my life goes on. I want to go out with my daughter, who calms down by walking, you have to understand my situation, I want to be in my town peacefully."