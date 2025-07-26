Juan Roig and Mercadona make it official and leave half of Spain speechless: what madness

Mercadona shakes up the board once again with a move that leaves no one indifferent and puts everyone on alert. The chain led by Juan Roig sharpens its proposal with something that sets it apart. This time, it's not just about selling more, but about doing so with a product that aligns with what many people have been demanding.

Something has changed in Mercadona's aisles, even though at first glance everything seems to be in its usual place. What lies behind the product is what makes it a step forward. Mercadona doesn't just put it on the shelf; they put it under a magnifying glass that few dare to use.

One more step toward responsible shopping

Mercadona has strengthened its commitment to animal welfare and has done so by working closely with all its suppliers. The goal is clear: to ensure more ethical production. The chain seeks to make sure its products align with social values that are increasingly important to consumers.

| Mercadona

This effort affects animal-based products, such as meat, eggs, and milk sold under the chain's own brand from Valencia. All must have official Animal Welfare certifications. In addition, these practices must be audited periodically by independent organizations with expertise in the field.

At the center of this commitment is Mercadona's own animal welfare protocol. This protocol includes the so-called "5 freedoms" that must be guaranteed for all animals. It covers everything from access to adequate food to preventing fear or suffering throughout their entire life cycle.

| Mercadona

Requirements have also been established so that staff working on livestock farms receive proper training. The company wants to prevent any mistreatment, even if unintentional. In that sense, proper treatment during rearing, transport, and slaughter is a priority for Mercadona.

Mercadona and its ethical model with animals

Mercadona already sells eggs from free-range hens throughout its network of stores, from pasture-raised hens to hens roaming freely in the henhouse. This transition is gradually being consolidated. The company is clear that the future lies in non-combined systems that rule out conversion to cages.

The commitment is firm and isn't limited to eggs: it also applies to its range of cosmetic products. All own-brand cosmetics are free from animal testing, complying with European regulations. It's a decision consistent with its broader vision of responsible and sustainable production.

| Europa Press

In slaughter centers, controls have also been tightened with new surveillance measures. Mercadona requires all slaughterhouses working for its brand to have internal cameras. This measure aims to ensure compliance with Royal Decree 695/2022 and improve animal welfare traceability.

All this hasn't resulted in a significant increase in the final price paid by consumers in stores. For example, a carton of 12 free-range eggs from hens roaming freely currently costs 2.25 euros. This way, Mercadona shows that it's possible to consume responsibly without neglecting your wallet.

