Culé's sporting management has made it a top priority to find the ideal replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward will turn 37 this August and at Barça they are aware that he won't be playing forever. The goal is to have a reliable number 9 (9) in place by next summer to secure the future of the culé attack.

Although Lewandowski is still performing at the highest level—his 42 goals last season prove it—it's also no secret that he's in the final stage of his career. Lewandowski has a contract until June 2026, although he'd like to continue for one more season. This desire will depend largely on the level he shows in the new campaign that's about to begin.

Deco may have started to consider alternatives, knowing he has some time ahead, without rushing but without stopping. There has been much talk that the main favorite could be Julián Álvarez, Atlético de Madrid's current killer. However, in recent weeks, the name of the world's best number 9 (9) has been gaining momentum: Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker, on Deco's radar

The Manchester City star hasn't had his best season under Pep Guardiola's management, although he recently renewed until 2034. Despite his good numbers, Haaland has been far from his best version and his team has fallen short of the expectations set. City are making a significant financial effort to carry out a deep overhaul of their squad.

At Barça, they believe that if City fail to return to the elite, the Norwegian striker could force his exit from City. Joan Laporta is working on a strategic financial plan for 2026 that could allow for a signing of such magnitude. Lewandowski's departure would free up a significant spot and if several key sales are completed, the signing of the Norwegian could become a reality.

2026, key date for Lewandowski's replacement

At Barça, they're working with the idea that next summer the team should have the replacement for the Polish striker. Although Flick is very fond of Julián Álvarez for his versatility and experience in the league, Haaland remains the most desired. His youth, goal-scoring ability, and imposing physique make him the ideal profile to lead the new project.

Although a very difficult operation is looming, Joan Laporta and Deco aren't ruling it out. The Nordic striker has clauses that could facilitate his exit from City, if the player so requires. Barça are closely monitoring his situation and the next season will be decisive one way or another.