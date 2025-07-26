Maximum happiness for Antonio Rüdiger: Liverpool has already replied to Real Madrid

The current situation of Antonio Rüdiger has caught almost everyone by surprise. The German center-back was undisputed last season alongside Raúl Asencio.

Always well positioned and with an imposing physique, he established himself as the best defender at Real Madrid. However, his role is about to change drastically.

| Europa Press

Huijsen steals the spotlight

Dean Huijsen's emergence has disrupted Xabi Alonso's defensive plans. The young center-back has earned the coach's trust with his solidity, personality, and ball distribution.

Theoretically, Antonio Rüdiger was supposed to be his ideal partner in the center of the backline. What the German showed at the Club World Cup has raised many doubts. During the tournament, he appeared to lack power and was easily beaten in several individual duels.

His usual firmness vanished and his performance left much to be desired. This drop in level has set off all the alarms in Valdebebas.

Konaté, top priority target

Given this situation, Real Madrid are considering moving up a plan they already had: Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool's center-back, is the main target for the summer. His contract with the "reds" ends in June 2026, and the club had mapped out his arrival for the end of next season. However, given Rüdiger's poor performance, at Bernabéu they're already considering signing Konaté this very summer.

| Europa Press

The club would be willing to pay between €20 million and €30 million to bring him in earlier. The Frenchman would arrive to be a starter alongside Huijsen, definitely pushing Rüdiger out of the starting eleven.

In the club's executive offices, they see it as an investment for the future. Konaté, only 26 years old, combines physicality, international experience, and great tactical awareness. His arrival would also fit with the team's rejuvenation policy that the sporting management is carrying out.

Liverpool won't give up

The main problem for Madrid is that Liverpool won't give up. Although Konaté has already communicated that he won't renew and wants to leave on a free transfer in 2026, the English club is resisting losing him.

As reported by British media, the "reds" have offered him a substantial contract improvement. For now, the French defender hasn't given an official response. His silence leaves the door open to all kinds of scenarios.

In Valdebebas, they're paying close attention. They know this is a strategic signing, and they don't want to miss out on him because of a late move.

The coming days could be key. Rüdiger knows it. His future at Madrid is, for the first time, hanging in the air.