On Monday, the device that will let you eat healthy all summer arrives at Lidl.

Lidl has one of those ideas that don't make noise, but end up slipping into your routine without you noticing. It's simple, practical, and fits in any corner without getting in the way at all. Lidl is once again betting on what's useful with that touch that makes everyday life easier without any effort.

This Monday, Lidl is bringing something to stores that changes the rules of the game if you're into taking care of yourself without any drama. It doesn't shout, it doesn't sell itself as something revolutionary, but it fits into any healthy habit. Lidl makes it easy with what you need just when it's hardest to get serious.

Lidl's proposal to make your day-to-day easier

This Monday, a compact blender designed for those who want to take care of themselves without wasting time is back on Lidl's shelves. Its 300 W (300 W) power lets you blend fruits and vegetables quickly. The cup with included lid makes it easy to take your smoothies with you without needing to transfer them.

| Lidl

It features a cross stainless steel blade that improves the texture and efficiency of the blend. Thanks to its "pulse" function, you can crush ice or frozen ingredients with ease. Everything can be prepared directly in the cup, without dirtying anything else.

Both the cup, lid, and blade are dishwasher safe, which reduces chores after use. It also includes non-slip feet that ensure it keeps stable while operating. The automatic shut-off improves safety and prevents accidents at home.

| Lidl

Lidl is selling it for just €14.99, staying true to its line of functional products at affordable prices. It also includes a clip to wrap the cord and keep everything tidy. This Silvercrest model fits well in small kitchens or for those who need a portable solution.

A versatile blender that fits any routine

This small Lidl appliance adapts well to those who have little time in the morning. The portable cup lets you prepare shakes and leave the house without delays. Plus, it's compact enough to even take on a trip.

The combination of a quality blade and 300 W (300 W) motor achieves a uniform blend effortlessly. The pulse function improves results if you use hard fruits or large pieces. It's a practical option for smoothies, light creams, or protein shakes.

| Lidl

Safety is not left behind, since the device shuts off automatically if it detects any anomaly. The non-slip feet give it stability during use even on slippery countertops. The cup is BPA-free, which ensures safer consumption.

For less than €15, it's hard to find a blender with these features and ease of use. Lidl thus keeps its commitment to functional and accessible products like this one. This blender may not be new, but it remains one of the most useful in its catalog.

Prices and offers updated on 07/24/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes