Ter Stegen is the first on the list: Deco and Flick decide Barça's 4 cuts

The outgoing transfer operation at Barça is taking shape. After the arrival of new signings, it's now time to move on players who are not in the plans. Following the arrivals of Joan García, Rashford, and Bardghji, the sporting management is focusing their efforts on possible sales. Deco and Flick, in constant communication, have already identified 4 candidates to leave the Barça squad.

The first cut, and the most urgent, is in the goal: Flick doesn't count on Ter Stegen, who is currently the problem. With a contract valid until 2028 and a very high salary, the German international goalkeeper won't make it easy. The German wants a free transfer and for the remainder of his contract to be paid, an amount that could reach €42M.

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen is reportedly considering undergoing surgery again due to his recurring back problems and could be sidelined for three months. The situation is getting more complicated at Barça and no short-term agreement is in sight. Besides Ter Stegen, Barça have identified three more players who should leave the club in the coming weeks.

Deco and Flick's cuts

As indicated, Deco and Flick have decided that players like Pau Víctor, Oriol Romeu, and Iñaki Peña need to leave soon. The one who is very close to leaving the Barça squad is the Catalan forward Pau Víctor, who is reportedly finalizing his transfer to Portuguese side Braga. After just one year at Barça, the young forward will try his luck in the Portuguese league.

Pau Víctor's transfer could bring in around €12M for Barça, a completely unexpected offer. Negotiations are progressing well and it's expected that his permanent transfer can be made official in the coming days. Now, Deco is working on the departure of the other two mentioned players, but the problem is the lack of offers for Iñaki Peña, whose contract ends in 2026.

Oriol Romeu could sign for a free transfer

The last cut on the table, for now, is Oriol Romeu, who is not in the plans at all. This case looks easier than Iñaki Peña's since Romeu is already a veteran player with a low salary. Joan Laporta and Deco are willing to give him a free transfer once his contract is terminated.

The agreement is expected in the coming days, considering that it's also a very favorable alternative for the footballer. With a free transfer in hand, signing for any club interested in his services will be easier for Romeu. Once the departure of the mentioned players is solved, the exit of another squad member is not ruled out.