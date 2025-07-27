Endrick gets the best possible news, total surprise: the decision comes from above

Endrick's future has been one of the most talked-about mysteries in recent weeks. The injury he suffered at the end of last season hasn't helped.

What has really complicated his outlook is Gonzalo García's excellent performance. The youth academy player excelled at the Club World Cup and left his mark.

His impact has been such that Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid's coach, has doubts. Who should be Mbappé's substitute? The fans are clear: Gonzalo.

Several media outlets state that the coach himself also leans toward that option. However, in recent hours, the plan has taken an unexpected turn.

Renewal and loan: the plan with Gonzalo García

According to reports, Real Madrid plan to renew Gonzalo García's contract. The goal is to secure his future within the club.

After that renewal, the idea is to send him on loan to Getafe. This is a strategic move that responds to two key objectives.

First, to keep full control over the player. Second, to clear the way for Endrick. If Gonzalo goes to Getafe, the Brazilian would remain as Mbappé's natural substitute.

This would allow Endrick to get minutes from the start of the season, gain rhythm, and build confidence.

For the young South American forward, this news has been a breath of fresh air. Those around him have received it with joy. After weeks of uncertainty, his future at Real Madrid is becoming clear, and in the best possible way.

The number "9" becomes available... will it be for Endrick?

This hasn't been the only good news for Endrick in recent hours. From the upper management at Bernabéu has come a symbolic but powerful gesture.

Kylian Mbappé has decided to change his number. He is leaving the "9" and will now wear the legendary white "10".

This leaves a number with history available: the "9". This is a number that legends like Di Stéfano, Hugo Sánchez, and Cristiano Ronaldo have worn. Everything seems to indicate that Endrick could be its new bearer.

It's not official yet, but the possibility is on the table. It would be a gesture of trust toward the Brazilian. A symbolic boost in his first year in Europe.

The season will be long and Endrick will have to show that he is up to the task. If he inherits the "9" and gets minutes, he could become one of the surprises of the year. The path is open and now it's up to the Brazilian to walk it.