Alexia Putellas shares her tough start in soccer: 'The first €100 I earned...'

Today, Alexia Putellas is much more than a footballer; she's the queen of women's soccer. With two Ballon d'Or awards in her trophy case and the respect of the entire world, she has become a symbol. She's a leader on the field, a voice off it.

For thousands of girls who dream of a ball at their feet, Alexia is living proof that it's possible. That with talent, effort, and patience, you can make it, but it wasn't always like this.

From dreams to sacrifice

Before the trophies, the ovations, and the packed stadiums, there was a lot of work done in silence. Hours of training, long trips, and a family that was always there.

In a recent interview with the newspaper As, from the training camp with the national team, Alexia recalled a very special moment: her first salary as a footballer.

| Europa Press

When she was asked what she spent it on, her answer was clear and moving:

"My first salary must've been €100, at Espanyol. I think I gave it to my father because there was a toll from Mollet to the training complex, where he always took me to train. I remember giving it to him for gas and the toll."

The sacrifices that go unseen

The story has touched many hearts. Not only for what it represents, but for what it reveals: behind every success, there's a path full of sacrifices. Not only hers, but also her family's.

Her father, whom she mentions fondly, was a key figure. Day after day, trip after trip, he was the one who accompanied her. Alexia, with just a few euros in her pocket, was already thinking about giving something back for all that support.

Greatness is in the details

This kind of gesture shows how human Alexia still is, despite the fame. In a world where many lose their way, she keeps her feet on the ground.

Remembering those €100 isn't just a simple story. It's a symbol, it's proof that even the greatest started from the bottom. That stars aren't born shining; it's achieved through work, humility, and support.

Alexia Putellas doesn't just win titles; she also wins respect, because she speaks from the heart. Because she doesn't forget where she comes from and because she inspires. To all the girls starting out today in a soccer school, her story tells them: keep dreaming, keep fighting, because anything is possible.