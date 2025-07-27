Joan Laporta rejects a massive offer from Saudi Arabia! He's not for sale, he's staying at Barça.

Joan Laporta is fully aware that Barça will most likely have to make a major sale to balance the accounts. It's essential to be able to comply with the financial fair play rules imposed by La Liga and avoid having problems. Beyond the players who are not in the plans and their departures from the club, such as Ter Stegen or Pau Víctor, among others, Laporta fears losing another more important asset.

In this regard, in recent days, there has been significant interest from Saudi Arabia in a defender from the blaugrana team. Laporta has carefully studied the Saudi proposal but has ultimately rejected it. The amount has not been disclosed, but knowing how Saudi soccer works, it could have solved the club's financial problems.

However, Joan Laporta has remained firm because he is clear that Ronald Araújo is not for sale and they are counting on the Uruguayan. The sporting management and the president himself have always defended the continuity of the Uruguayan center-back. The decision to renew Araújo last January until 2031 clearly shows Barça's commitment to the center-back.

Ronald Araújo is not for sale

As in recent months, Ronald Araújo is once again in the spotlight of the market due to the interest from Saudi Arabia in the footballer. The Saudis would have contacted the club and the player himself, and the figures involved would be significant. The response from the club has been firm and clear: the center-back is not for sale and they are counting on him for next season.

| Europa Press

Although it's true that the Uruguayan's situation has changed in recent months as he has had less prominence, Flick considers him important. The German coach knows that the team's future depends on being solid at the back, where Iñigo and Cubarsí have an advantage over the rest. Having good squad depth is key, with versatile defenders, and Ronald Araújo is a footballer valued by the coaching staff.

Araújo's reduced release clause has expired

The continuity of the Uruguayan center-back for next season is practically assured unless there is a major surprise. In January, Araújo was about to leave the club for Turin but ultimately reconsidered his decision and ended up renewing until 2031. However, he added a release clause to be able to leave this summer, which expired at the beginning of the week.

In the new contract, it was stipulated that during the first fifteen days of July, the clause would be reduced to €60M. Once this period passed, the clause would return to its previous amount, that is, one billion euros. In short, it can be stated that as of this past July 16, Ronald Araújo will not leave Barça.