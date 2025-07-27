A Podemos activist leaves her home out of fear after taking in an immigrant squatter

Estíbaliz Kortazar, former candidate of the Elkarrekin party—Podemos's local brand in Basauri—has left her home out of fear. The woman had been living since January with a man she had taken in for humanitarian reasons. The tenant, a 48-year-old immigrant of Maghrebi origin, stopped paying rent and began to display intimidating and degrading behavior. The situation has led to a public complaint and a citizens' campaign that has gathered more than 18,000 signatures.

According to El Español, Estíbaliz met the man through a homeless aid association where she volunteers. In December 2023, she decided to rent him a room in her apartment for €350 per month. The agreement seemed solid and was formalized with a contract. However, after a few months, the tenant's behavior changed drastically.

The woman reported that the man insulted her with words like "whore" or "dirty bitch" and repeatedly made sexual innuendos. He also began to watch pornography in front of her and created an unbearable atmosphere in the home. According to her account, the tenant left lights on, slammed doors at night, and kept the television at a high volume in the early morning hours.

| Cedida

Kortazar, who is 48 years old, explains that her attempts to ask him to leave were ignored. After the rental contract ended in January 2025, the man refused to leave and became an "inquiokupa." He also brought objects and trash from the street, refused to clean, and even changed the locks on the home twice. In one attempt to convince him to leave, an acquaintance of Estíbaliz tried to mediate. They argued in Arabic, and the tenant ended up assaulting him by biting his face.

Estíbaliz went to the police on January 1. However, the officers told her they couldn't act without an eviction order. Since then, the man has continued occupying her home, not paying rent and generating utility expenses that amount to more than €200 ($215) per month. Meanwhile, she has stayed away from her home since June 6, temporarily staying at a relative's house and undergoing psychological treatment for the stress she has suffered.

Change of perspective

The situation has sparked a broad public reaction. Estíbaliz has launched a campaign on change.org where she asks authorities to speed up the legal process to evict her "inquiokupa." On the platform, she reports that she can't live in peace and suffers from anxiety every time she tries to return home. Her petition has gathered thousands of supporters in just a few days.

Kortazar was a candidate for Elkarrekin in the municipal elections in May 2023, a coalition that later joined the Sumar platform for the general elections. The experience she has gone through has led this former political representative to radically change her perspective on renting and taking in vulnerable people. According to her statements collected by El Español, she says she won't rent out a room or offer similar help again.