Ferland Mendy already has a price to leave Madrid: not €20M or €30M, no one expected it

Ferland Mendy arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. He came from Olympique de Lyon, where he had impressed as a physical, fast, and forceful full-back.

His breakthrough caused high expectations, and his first seasons at Bernabéu met the desired standards.

He was a solid defender, reliable in one-on-one situations, and very difficult to beat. However, his development hasn't been as desired.

| Europa Press

Little by little, his performance has plummeted. Injuries have been a constant that have held him back.

Criticism and fierce competition

His limited offensive contribution and the loss of consistency in defense have fueled criticism.

In recent months, his name has been mentioned more outside than inside the club. More and more voices are calling for his departure from Real Madrid.

The present doesn't help change that narrative. With the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, his future is even more complicated.

| @realmadrid

The former Benfica player has been signed to take the starting spot. He has the physique, range, and more offensive presence than Mendy.

The problem for the Frenchman doesn't end there. Fran García also has an advantage, since he showed a great level at the last Club World Cup. He has regained his form and has the coaching staff's trust.

Mendy, meanwhile, remains sidelined. He hasn't played for several months due to injury and, when he has been available, he hasn't convinced. His continuity in the white locker room is shaky and he knows he doesn't have a guaranteed spot.

Price going down

That's why, in Bernabéu's offices, they've already made a decision. The club has set an asking price to attract potential buyers. Far from demanding high figures, Real Madrid has chosen a realistic approach.

The price for Ferland Mendy is 14 million euros. This is a low figure compared to his market value just a couple of seasons ago.

But it's also a reflection of his current situation, marked by injuries and a lack of continuity.

So far, no club has submitted a formal offer. In Valdebebas, they hope this accessible price will open the door to interested parties. Premier League and Ligue 1 teams are closely following his situation.

Real Madrid want to lighten the squad and raise funds. Everything suggests that Mendy could be one of the first departures of the summer.

His time at Bernabéu is slowly coming to an end. His destination, still to be decided, seems farther and farther from Madrid.