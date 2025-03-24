Shocking: Terelu Campos Says What She Really Thinks About Alejandra Rubio's Pregnancy

Terelu Campos has left more than one person speechless by confessing what she really thinks about her daughter Alejandra Rubio's pregnancy. She did it in one of the toughest challenges of Survivors: The Bridge of Emotions.

This Sunday, March 23, the television collaborator has left her participation in this famous reality show after activating the abandonment protocol during last Thursday's gala.

However, before returning to Spain, Terelu Campos had no problem inaugurating The Bridge of Emotions. It was a moment when she opened up to talk about some of the most challenging episodes of her life.

Among other things, the contestant addressed delicate topics such as her father's death or her tough illness. However, what caught the viewers' attention the most were her statements about Alejandra Rubio and her much-talked-about pregnancy.

As she initially stated, she and Alejandra Rubio "are very different in character." However, she only "hopes to have been and continue to be a good mother to her." For Terelu Campos, her daughter is the most important thing in her life.

At this moment, the television collaborator shared with the entire reality show audience how much the young woman suffered when her pregnancy came to light:

"She was hurt a lot just for getting pregnant early... But she has a very strong mind, and I'm delighted that my daughter has given me that grandchild."

Additionally, Terelu Campos also spoke about her role as a grandmother, a completely new facet for her. So much so that she had no qualms about revealing how this stage of Alejandra Rubio's life is for her.

"It's very difficult to describe what it is, you say: 'It's not mine, it's my daughter's, but it's part of me.' Experiencing Alejandra's pregnancy, touching her belly... It has been one of the most beautiful things life has given me," she added.

Meanwhile, Terelu Campos has spoken about her son-in-law, Carlo Costanzia. During these months, the fact that her daughter and her boyfriend decided to become parents just two months after meeting has also been questioned.

However, the television collaborator has made it very clear that "Alejandra is happy with her child and with Carlo." "I have to thank him a lot, he's very affectionate with me, he's a great dad, and I think he's a wonderful partner. I hope they give Carlo the opportunity he deserves," she concluded.