Joan Laporta warned him, but Frenkie de Jong hasn't paid any attention: 'it's ...'s fault'

For many months now, Frenkie de Jong's contract renewal has been completely stalled. Despite certain optimistic moments that pointed to a quick solution to the issue, the reality is that De Jong still hasn't renewed. This is a situation that is causing significant concern for Joan Laporta, who had already warned some time ago about the danger of this situation.

Joan Laporta stated at the time that he didn't want players to start the season with contracts expiring in June 2026. Despite numerous attempts by Barça to reach an agreement with the Dutch international, all of them have been unsuccessful. Deco has tried to negotiate with Frenkie de Jong's agent on numerous occasions, but for many months he hasn't received any response.

This situation is generating a lot of tension between the club and the player given the ultimatum issued by Joan Laporta. According to his words, Frenkie de Jong, if he doesn't renew,will have to leave the Barça squad this summer to prevent his departure as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Joan Laporta grants Frenkie de Jong an extension because of...

Recognizing his importance to the team, Joan Laporta has given Frenkie de Jong a few more weeks to sign the renewal. Apparently, the footballer wants to stay and is doing his part, but his current agent, Ali Dursun, is blocking the agreement.

Let's remember that Frenkie de Jong will be the highest paid in the squad next season, so Ali Dursun doesn't even want to hear about modifying the terms of his contract. However, faced with Joan Laporta's ultimatum, Barça's number 21 has made a drastic decision. He has broken ties with his agent and will sign the renewal until 2029 very soon.

Frenkie de Jong's attitude pleases Joan Laporta

The player's determination to continue at Barça has been key for his renewal. The German coach, Hansi Flick, has played an essential role in the midfielder's recovery on all levels. Frenkie has once again felt important in the team and is willing to adjust his salary to the club's reality, so his renewal is only a matter of time.

Flick has pushed very hard to ensure the agreement is reached and it seems that it will happen in a few weeks. Frenkie de Jong already stated a few days ago from the Netherlands that his future will be linked to Barça. It's practically done and could become official just before the start of the league championship.