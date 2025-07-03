A professor at UB specialized in gender-based violence, accused by 14 women

Fourteen former students from the University of Barcelona have reported being victims of abuse and coercion by Professor Ramón Flecha. They did so through a letter to the institution's rector, Joan Guàrdia. They claim that the emeritus professor of Sociology used his position of power to harass them.

The striking aspect of the case is that this professor led a research center (CREA) specializing in social inequalities and sexual violence. Flecha himself presented himself as "the number one scientist in the world ranking on gender violence."

| Getty Images

Once again, this isn't the first time, it is shown that the defense of feminism and gender ideology often serves as a cover for alleged abusers. The recent case of Íñigo Errejón, or in Catalonia the harassment allegations in parties like CUP, portray the hypocrisy of the left. Flecha's case, then, isn't an isolated case.

An investigation by Infolibre and Diario.es together with RTVE and Ràdio 4-RNE is bringing to light the victims' testimonies. This makes it possible to learn about this professor's modus operandi. First, he tried to gain the victims' trust, then he abused them.

Very serious allegations

The affected women recount "having had sexual relations with Ramón Flecha in a context of clear hierarchical inequality." They report "a repeated pattern of behavior that fits a logic of sexual coercion, abuse of power, harassment, psychological violence, and exploitation."

One of the victims claims that he called her to have a drink and then invited her to his house, where he approached her from behind, kissed her, and sat her on top of him. Another victim explains that he asked her about details of her sex life, reproached her for having a boyfriend, and induced her to end her relationship. Several of them claim to have had sex with him coercively, and that he forced them to write an email describing their experience.

The testimonies describe Flecha as a kind of messiah who manipulated his victims to obtain sexual favors. CREA is described as a kind of sect where some even lived in a community and where Flecha dictated his own rules.

| Cedida

The professor captivated them with his gender theories and a supposedly very alternative and innovative project. Once he had won them over, he forced them to give him massages while he was naked and to have sexual relations with him. He created a very intimate relationship with his victim and took advantage of their own traumas to manipulate them and turn them into submissive individuals.

He used rewards or punishments to get what he wanted. Being submissive brought advantages such as access to scholarships and career advancement. On the other hand, refusing his wishes led to reproaches, humiliation, and psychological abuse.

The decline of progressive feminism

With all due differences, the account matches the psychological profile of Íñigo Errejón, who also used his position of power and sought women's submission. This contradicts the narrative of progressive feminism that these individuals claimed to represent.

Ramón Flecha led a research group that prided itself on conducting groundbreaking studies on gender violence. Íñigo Errejón was part of "the most feminist government in history." Both cases show the decline of progressive feminism.