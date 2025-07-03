Gil Manzano and Munuera Montero, Spanish referees in Primera División, were, without a doubt, two of the most controversial referees during the last official season. Gil Manzano and Munuera Montero are highly regarded, but all the controversy stemming from Real Madrid TV videos has overwhelmed them and, now, they've finally exploded. The refereeing group, which will undergo several changes after the replacement of almost the entire leadership of the Comité Técnico de Árbitros (CTA), already acknowledges the rumors: they're going after Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

The group of Spanish referees who officiate in Primera División are tired of the situation in Spain, especially because of the "Negreira Case" and the videos from Madrid. Spanish soccer has entered a new era, since yesterday Rafael Louzán introduced Fran Soto, who will be the top official of the Comité Técnico de Árbitros. Medina Cantalejo, who was a top-level referee for several years, has been dismissed, which is why changes are coming to top-level refereeing in our country.

Fran Soto, new CEO of the CTA, spoke of a "new era" and a "change of atmosphere", but that has a much broader meaning than it might seem. Gil Manzano and Munuera Montero, two of the most criticized referees, are fed up and plan to go on the offensive: what's happening with Real Madrid can't go on like this and CTA feels the same way.

Munuera Montero and Gil Manzano confirm the rumors: concern at Real Madrid

The new Referees' Association has gone on the offensive against Real Madrid, something that had already been announced for some time. "The independence of the work of the sports judges of the competition is being attacked, which we can't and must not allow from the world of soccer," the refereeing group explained.

The refereeing group also recalled the situation Munuera Montero went through, who sent off Jude Bellingham in a league match against Osasuna. The Andalusian referee was pursued: his family was questioned, work details were sought, and he was even sought out at his private residence.

This situation can't happen again. Referees like Gil Manzano or Munuera Montero, under the umbrella of the new CTA led by Fran Soto, are ready to report it.