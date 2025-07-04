All-out brawl in Sabadell: Fed-up neighbors confront repeat-offender squatters

Sabadell erupted tonight in violent clashes between residents and squatters. This Thursday marked the fifth night of unrest, and also the most violent. Residents, tired of growing insecurity and the inaction and leniency of politicians, have become empowered and acted against the violent individuals who make their lives impossible.

The origin of the conflict lies in the coexistence problems caused by a group of Maghrebi squatters in the La Creu de Barberà neighborhood. The situation has escalated until those affected have said enough. Despite the eviction of an occupied premises the previous night, this Thursday violent fights with knives occurred and several people were injured.

According to El Caso, a group of citizens organized through WhatsApp to act against the squatters who have the neighborhood terrified. The street battle broke out in a kebab restaurant that residents associate with the squatters. Tensions kept rising until it exploded into a fight with sticks and knives.

The images are circulating on social media and have gone viral, with multiple shows of support for the citizens. The videos show a situation out of control, which has been repeating itself in other cities affected by squatting and insecurity.

Residents had been reporting an unsustainable situation for some time. A group of repeat-offender Maghrebi individuals had occupied a premises in the Carretera Barcelona area, south of Sabadell, near Barberà del Vallès. The squatters had turned this premises into their headquarters, from which they went out to commit thefts and assaults daily.

Street battle in the streets

Police proceeded on Wednesday to evict the premises, in an operation that already caused tension between residents and squatters. Residents, fed up with the impunity of these criminals, decided last night to go out in self-defense.

The squatters replied aggressively and received support from other members of the Maghrebi community. The result was violent clashes, chases through the streets, and several people injured by knives, including a foreign minor.

The unrest lasted for hours and forced a large police deployment. There were moments of great tension between police and the rioters, who set up improvised barricades in the streets. Police finally managed to restore order in the streets, although they fear new clashes in the coming hours and days.

Fed up with squatting and crime

PSC mayor Marta Ferrés will give explanations today about what happened these nights. However, residents do not expect much from politicians. What happened last night is a symptom of the failure of leniency and the security policies of the left and the separatists.

Meanwhile, police have reinforced their presence in the neighborhood to prevent further incidents, especially in the coming nights. What happened in Sabadell adds to the unrest in Salt, Mataró, and Lérida. We are living in a climate of growing tension due to the squatting problem, which is related to repeat offenses and the violence suffered by citizens.