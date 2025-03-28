Shocking: No One Demanded What Amancio Ortega Has Done with His Daughter, Marta Ortega

Amancio Ortega has left more than one person speechless with the unexpected decision he has made with Marta Ortega: for now, he doesn't want her to fully lead his company. This information was revealed on the very day of his 89th birthday.

Currently, the empire he manages with his family, valued at $132 billion, has positioned the Galician magnate among the 10 richest people in the world. Additionally, this very month he has joined the exclusive group of the 50 best family businesses in the world.

Today, March 28, Amancio Ortega turned 89, a date he celebrated with the new profit record that Inditex has just reached. However, despite his business doing better than ever, the businessman refuses to completely abandon ship.

But to understand the Galician's decision, one must first know the place his heirs occupy within the company. As has been revealed, the family manages its fortune through three major holdings:

On one hand, there is Pontegadea Inversiones, which manages 50% of Inditex's capital. Secondly, we find Parler Participaciones, which holds 9% of Inditex and 5% of Enagás. And the third is Pontegadea GB 2020, which groups Amancio Ortega's real estate assets in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, alongside Amancio Ortega, there is a key figure who manages daily operations with absolute discretion: José Arnau Sierra, a tax inspector and his right-hand man. Under his direction, the magnate's real estate strategy has diversified.

So much so that not only office buildings in prime locations have been incorporated, but also top-level apartments, hotels, and logistics warehouses. Properties that are located on some of the most exclusive streets in the world.

Meanwhile, we find Amancio Ortega's two heirs, Sandra and Marta Ortega, since Marcos, from his first marriage to Rosalía Mera, suffers from cerebral palsy.

Although both will inherit the majority of the family fortune, everything points to the only daughter he had with Flora Pérez Marcote being the one to appear as the symbolic heir.

In fact, currently and since 2022, Marta Ortega holds a prominent role as non-executive chairwoman of Inditex and as a director of Pontegadea Inversiones.

However, although she symbolizes the continuity of the family legacy, for now, her role doesn't involve making strategic decisions about the direction of the companies. Especially in Inditex, the essential pillar of Amancio Ortega's fortune.

As a non-executive chairwoman, Marta Ortega's role is more representative. Meanwhile, the effective leadership falls on the board led by the CEO, Óscar García Maceiras, the true helm of Zara and its associated brands.